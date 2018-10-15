Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 with triple cameras launch set for October 16: Expected price, specifications

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will launch on October 16 (Source: WinFuture.de)

Huawei is set to launch the new entrants to its Mate series at an event scheduled for October 16. The company will launch the much-anticipated Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro at the event as the first smartphones to come running the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 980 processors, in addition to notch displays. Ahead of the launch, almost everything about the smartphones has surfaced online including the design, build, and specifications. Now, a new report tips the pricing of both the models.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be premium devices. The European pricing for both the smartphones has been revealed in the report. The Huawei Mate 20 is said to cost 799 euros (roughly Rs 68,500) while the Mate 20 Pro will reportedly cost 1,080 euros (roughly Rs 92,500). The price points are significantly higher than what the predecessors cost last year in Europe.

The predecessors – Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro – were launched at 599 euros and 699 euros, respectively, last year. The report also suggests the colour variants of the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. The Huawei Mate 20 will come in Blue and Twilight colour options while the Mate 20 Pro has just one Black colour variant.

The pricing information comes a few days after the WinFuture.de tipped the specifications of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. According to the report, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will pack a 6.39-inch Quad-HD+ display with a notch at the top. It will be powered by the new Kirin 980 processor, which was announced recently by Huawei. The handset will pack two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB.

For the cameras, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will bear the three cameras on the back, much like the Mate 10. There will be a 40-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a third 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The report also says that there will be a 24-megapixel sensor on the front of the smartphone. A 4200mAh battery is expected to provide the juice to the smartphone.