Huawei low-end smartphone ‘Enjoy 6s’ officially launched in China: here are the specs, features and price

Huawei Enjoys 6s smartphone is an upgrade of the earlier Enjoy 6 which incidentally was launched in a couple of months back.

Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei has made an addition to its low-end series of devices by launching the all new Enjoy 6S. The latest smartphone is an upgrade of the earlier Enjoy 6 which incidentally was launched in a couple of months back. According to a GizmoChina report, the new smartphone is being unveiled along with China mobile. The Huawei Enjoy 6s has a 5 inch IPS display screen and supports HD resolution. The device has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC clocked at 1.4 GHz. The smartphone has 3GB of RAM and an internal storage of 32GB. The device as a rear camera of 13 megapixels, along with a f/2.2 aperture and a selfie camera of 5 megapixels.

The new phone looks almost the same as the earlier Enjoy 6 but has some changes in the designing at the back. Enjoy 6s is all metal design with chamfered edges. The Enjoy 6s is 0.3mm thinner than the Enjoy 6. Interestingly, the device is fueled by a 3020 mAh battery which is a lot lower than the battery in Enjoy 6 which had a 4100 mAh battery. When it comes to connectivity, the phone has the dual-SIM option and dual standby as well as 4G with VoLTE, micro USB 2.0, Bluetooth, WiFi and GPS. In China, the smartphone is priced at CNY 1,599 and is available in three options based on colours white, silver and gold. In Indian currency, the price will be somewhere around Rs 16,000. This makes the price a bit higher than the earlier Enjoy 6 device which was unveiled in China at a price of 1299 Yuan which is around Rs 12,800. Huawei did not bring the Enjoy 6 to India, it remains to be seen if this time they do get it here, although according to reports, it is highly unlikely.

The recently launched Huawei Enjoy 6 has a 5-inch AMOLED display and HD resolution. That device has the Octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor clocked at 1.5GHz. Enjoy 6s has 3GB of RAM and an internal storage of 16GB. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Emotion UI 5.1 skin as well. The camera features are similar in both the smartphones.