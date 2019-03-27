Huawei launches P30 Pro, P30 phones, smart glasses, wireless earbuds: All you should know

Huawei P30 Pro is the brand-new smartphone to have come out of the Chinese company’s stable that is embroiled in serious backlash across the globe over snooping allegations. The company bolstered its position as a smartphone brand with the launch of P30 Pro and P30 at an event in Paris on Tuesday. The Huawei P30 Pro comes with as many as four cameras on the back – a feature that compliments the branding. With top-of-the-line specifications such as a Kirin 980 processor, 40W super charge, and an edge-to-edge display, the P30 Pro takes on the Galaxy S10 lineup.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei, showed off the P30 Pro and P30 at the event outlining the company’s efforts to bullishly outdo Apple and Samsung. Apple earlier this week ventured into original programming, as well as the subscription-based model for more than three services with the launch of Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Card. Huawei share price rose to 4.35 yuan a few hours after the announcement of the new smartphones.

The Huawei P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch full-HD+ OLED display running from edge to edge with a dewdrop notch at the top. It is a slight departure from what the company offered on its latest flagship Mate 20 Pro. The Huawei P30 has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ display with the same notch setup but without the contour on edges. The smartphones are powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor that is built using the 7-nanometre finFET technology, which counters Apple’s A12 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processors. There are two Neural Processing Units (NPUs) packed underneath the smartphones.

There is 8GB of RAM on the Huawei P30 Pro while the junior sibling P30 has 6GB of RAM. The onboard storage differs too – P30 only has 128GB memory variant but the P30 Pro has more than one storage options – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The Huawei P30 Pro and P30 feature company’s proprietary 40W super charge technology. The former has a 4200mAh battery that supports wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging, a la Mate 20 Pro and Galaxy S10 Plus. Huawei P30, on the other hand, has a 3650mAh battery under the hood. Both the devices come with IP68 water and dust resistance.

The biggest highlight of the Huawei P30 Pro is the cameras – there are five in total. First up is a 40-megapixel SuperSpectrum sensor that Huawei says can bifurcate RGB spectrum into RYYB so that the sensors can capture more light. The second one is a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that works in line with the 8-megapixel telephoto lens that offers up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. There is a fourth Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera that detects human body shapes to produce layered bokeh effect in photos. There is a colour temperature sensor and a flicker sensor, in addition to dual optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Huawei P30 misses out on the ToF camera and has the other sensors a little rejigged as well. The 40-megapixel SuperSpectrum sensor on the Huawei P30 is an ultra-wide sensor, in addition to another 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is an 8-megapixel telephoto camera on the P30. For selfies, the Huawei P30 Pro and P30 have a 32-megapixel camera on the front powered by AI HDR+ technology.

Besides the two new smartphones, Huawei broadened its portfolio by launching smart glasses in partnership with Gentle Monster. Huawei says its smart glasses support calling function and have a USB-C port along with wireless charging via a separate case that holds a 2200mAh battery. The smart glasses are water and dust resistant and feature dual microphones and a speaker. They also support voice assistant.

The future is now! Together with Gentle Monster we have joined forces to take your wearable intelligence to the next level with #HUAWEI X GENTLE MONSTER EYEWEAR. pic.twitter.com/MrgO2esXK4 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 26, 2019

Huawei also announced the launch of FreeLace earbuds and FreeBuds as its new products in the line of Bluetooth-connected earphones.

The Huawei P30 Pro is priced at 999 euros for the 128GB model, 1,099 euros for the 256GB model, and 1,249 euros for the 512GB variant. The Huawei P30 costs 799 euros for its 128GB variant. Both the smartphones have already been listed on Amazon.in hinting at an imminent India launch.