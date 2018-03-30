Huawei launches mid-budget Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8 Plus, Enjoy 8e: Check price, specifications, and more

The Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8e and Enjoy 8 Plus is listed on VMall website in China. These smartphones will be available in the Gold, Blue, and Black color options.

After the successful launch of Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, the tech giant has come up with three new smartphones. Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8e and Enjoy 8 Plus smartphones have been launched by the company. These smartphones are targetting the mid-range segment. Huawei has launched the smartphone only in the Chinese market. The Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8e and Enjoy 8 Plus is listed on VMall website in China. These smartphones will be available in the Gold, Blue, and Black color options. The Huawei Enjoy 8, Enjoy 8e and Enjoy 8 Plus runs on the EMUI 8.0 OS which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Huawei Enjoy 8: Price, specifications, and more

Huawei Enjoy 8 gets a 5.99-inch display on the front which has an IPS display. The smartphone comes in two variants: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant priced at yuan 1,299 or approximately Rs 13500 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at yuan 1,499 or roughly Rs 15,500. Huawei Enjoy 8 is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor. Huawei Enjoy 8 packs dual rear cameras 13MP+2MP The Huawei Enjoy 8 gets a 3,000 mAh battery.

Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus: Price, specifications, and more

Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus rocks a 5.93-inches TFT LCD display which has a pixel density of 407 PPI. The smartphone comes with quad cameras. Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus gets a 13MP+2MP rear cameras and a 16MP+2MP selfie cameras. Huawei 8 Plus is powered by an Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 659 SoC with MaliT830-MP2 GPU. Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus comes in two different variants, one with 64 GB of storage option which will cost you yuan 1,699 or roughly Rs 17,600 approx. Meanwhile, there is a 128GB internal storage variant which is priced at yuan 1,899 or close to Rs 19,700. Both the options come with a standard 4GB of RAM.

Huawei Enjoy 8e: Price, specifications, and more

The cheapest of the lot, Huawei Enjoy 8e is priced at yuan 1,099 which is close to Rs 11,400. For that amount, you will get Enjoy 8e with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. However, you can expand the storage of the smartphone via a via a microSD card by up to 256 GB. Huawei Enjoy 8e is powered by 1.4GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor. The Huawei Enjoy 8e packs a 13MP+2MP camera on the rear while the front of the device gets a 5MP selfie front shooter. Huawei 8e sports a 5.7-inch LCD display on the front.