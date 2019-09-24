Huawei launches MediaPad M5 Lite tablet with M Pen support in India: Check price, specifications

Having a 16:10 aspect ratio, the MediaPad M5 Lite sports a 10.1-inch display with 1920×1200 pixels resolution.

Huawei on Tuesday launched a new model to its M-series tablet in India, the MediaPad M5 Lite. The highlight of the Huawei tablet is the support for stylus, called M Pen, as well as the audio tuned by Harman Kardon. The launch comes close on the heels of the global unveiling of the Mate 30 series, which lacks Google apps due to ongoing rift between the US-based tech companies and Huawei over trade practices. Not only the US, but Huawei’s business with other countries, including India, is impacted over the fears of privacy of users.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Price in India

Huawei launched the MediaPad M5 Lite initially in September 2018, and has now finally released the tablet in India. The new Huawei tablet price has been set at Rs 21,990 and will go on sale on e-commerce website Flipkart. The MediaPad M5 Lite will be available starting September 29 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which also has great deals on smartphones and other accessories.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite features, specifications

Having a 16:10 aspect ratio, the MediaPad M5 Lite sports a 10.1-inch display with 1920×1200 pixels resolution. It is packed with a Kirin 659 octa-core chipset coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. It is backed by a 7500mAh battery. As per Huawei, the battery gets fully charged in less than three hours.

The MediaPad M5 lite is powered by the Android 8.0 Oreo software-based on EMUI 8.0. The internal storage comes with 32GB and 64GB options, with the option to expand the storage using a microSD card up to 256GB. In terms of camera, the tablet features an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, as well as an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus.

In keeping with the user’s requirements, the MediaPad M5 lite has an eye-comfort mode for kids, parental controls, and Intelligent Light Adjustment features.

However, it is the M-Pen with the silver-grey metal finish which has emerged as the USP of the Huawei tablet. Notably, the stylus is claimed to support 2,048 units of pressure sensitivity. Another talking point is the Harman Kardon speakers which feature the Huawei Histen 5.0 sound system replicating a 3D surround sound experience.