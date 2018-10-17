Huawei launches Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 triple-camera smartphones to take on iPhone Xs Max: Price, specifications

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 X, and Mate 20 RS Porsche Design have been launched

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 have finally been launched as the new flagship entrants to the company’s portfolio to take on the iPhone Xs Max, Google Pixel 3 XL, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The flagships Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 come with three cameras that are touted to offer macro photography, besides wide-angle photos. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3D face unlock, and wireless reverse charging. Alongside, the company also launched two more devices – the Mate 20 X with a huge 7.2-inch OLED display, M-Pen support, and support for game controller much like the Nintendo Switch; and the Mate 20 RS Porsche Design that packs premium looks.

Right off the bat, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a 6.39-inch Quad-HD+ OLED display with HDR enhancement and a notch at the top with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, which was unveiled by the company recently. The Kirin 980 chipset is based on the 7-nanometre architecture and rivals Apple’s A12 Bionic chip integrated into this year’s iPhone models. The Mate 20 Pro comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card that has gone unconventional for the first time in recent years.

Huawei announced the world’s first Nano microSD card that is almost the size of the Nano SIM card. The new Nano microSD card is especially designed for the new Mate 20 series smartphones. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a setup of triple cameras, similar to the one found on the Huawei P20 Pro, however, with some upgrades. There is one 40-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 wide-angle lens, one 20-megapixel with f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and one 8-megapixel f/2.2 telephoto lens. The arrangement of the cameras is radial in four quadrants, one out of which is occupied by the LED flash. There is a 24-megapixel camera on the front of the smartphone.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is backed by a 4200mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging. There is a USB Type-C port for wired charging and a glass panel for wireless charging. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is also the first smartphone to offer reverse wireless charging for other smartphones that support wireless charging such as iPhone Xs Max. It comes with IP68 water and dust certification, as well.

The Huawei Mate 20 is the trimmed down version of the Mate 20 Pro, except the internals are similar to those of Mate 20 Pro. The Mate 20 has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It packs the same Kirin 980 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Unlike the Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 does not have 3D facial recognition and in-display fingerprint sensor. It’s also not IP68 certified, which means it may not withstand water and dust ingress for a longer time.

For the cameras, it also has three sensors, like the Mate 20 Pro, however, of different capabilities. The Huawei Mate 20 has a 12-megapixel f/1.8 lens, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens. There is a 24-megapixel camera given on the front of the smartphone. The smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack but lacks stereo speakers.

The Huawei Mate 20 X is the smartphone that is likely to appeal to many buyers. It has a large 7.2-inch full-HD+ OLED display that is spread edge-to-edge and comes with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by the same Kirin 980 SoC coupled. The Huawei Mate 20 supports the M-Pen stylus that will be available to buy separately. The Mate 20 X has the exact same cameras like the one on Mate 20 Pro. It also supports Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with 7.1 surround sound on external output. However, there is no 3D facial scanning on the Mate 20 X.

As for the pricing, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro starts at 1,049 euros for the base variant while the Mate 20 is priced at 799 euros for the base model. The Huawei Mate 20 X costs 899 euros while the Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design costs a whopping 1,695 euros.