Huawei launches flagship P50 smartphone series with HarmonyOS: Features, price and availability

Huawei P50: Huawei has announced its latest lineup for its flagship smartphones – P50 and P50 Pro – for the market in China, and some of the phones have been built on Snapdragon 888. This also marks the launch of first major phones running on HarmonyOS – which is Huawei’s own mobile operating software, and it works well with the nicely specced hardware and cameras that Huawei brings out. As compared to when the P40 was launched in 2020, Huawei’s announcement of the P50 series is a little delayed, and this is because of the sanctions that the US placed on Huawei. The sanctions impacted the production of the new phones as Huawei was unable to purchase chips among other components from companies that had been using the tech from the US.

The sanctions have also made it so that if Huawei were to launch the P50 series outside of China, then it would not contain any apps or services provided by Google. What Huawei has twisted in its favour is the fact that it has eliminated the Android base for the phone itself, running it on HarmonyOS instead, which solves some of the problems. There is however some debate about how distinct this OS is from Android in actuality, since reports suggest that it is a fork of the open source code of Android.

Huawei P50, P50 Pro: Features and specs

While Huawei P50 is based on Snapdragon 888, P50 Pro is available in two SoC variants – Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 888. Though both the SoCs have the capability of supporting 5G, the phones are going to offer 4G connectivity. P50 Pro is the premium model and has a 6.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1228p resolution, along with a 4,360mAh battery. On the other hand, P50 has a 6.5-inch 90Hz OLED display with a 1224p resolution. The P50 has a 4,100mAh battery.

Both the models support fast charging from a wire at 66W, but on Pro supports wireless charging at 50W. Both the models also have NFC support.

As far as optics are concerned, Pro has four rear cameras, with a 50 MP main camera, a 64 MP telephoto with an optical zoom of 3.5x, a 40 MP monochrome camera, and a 13 MP ultrawide camera. P50 on the other has three rear cameras – a 50 MP main camera, supported by a 12 MP telephoto camera with a 5x optical zoom, and a 13 MP ultrawide camera. The front cameras on both the models are 13 MP.

Huawei P50, P50 Pro price and availability

The P50 Pro model has been priced starting at 5,988 yuan or $928 – for the model having an 8GB RAM and a storage capacity of 128GB. Meanwhile, the P50 starts at 4,488 yuan or $695 roughly, having the same RAM and storage specs.

While the Pro model would go on sale in China on August 12 this year, the P50 model would go on sale some time in September. In the Pro models, though, the Kirin 9000 processor would begin shipping first, and the Snapdragon models would begin shipping at the end of 2021.

So far, it is not known whether the lineup would be launched outside of China as well.