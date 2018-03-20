Huawei launched P20 Lite as Nova 3e in China, check its price, specifications and other important details

Even though the global launch of Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are yet to happen, the smartphone major has launched the P20 Lite as Nova 3e in the Chinese market.

Hence, at least in the Chinese market, Huawei P20 Lite will be known as Huawei Nova 3e. The Huawei P20 Lite or the Huawei Nova 3e will sport a huge 5.84-inch FHD+ 2280×1080 pixels display. As per the listing on the official website, Huawei Nova 3e will come in two different variants: 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. However, you can expand the storage of the smartphone via a microSD card of up to 256 GB. The Apple iPhone X notch makes an appearance on this Huawei device as well.

Huawei Nova 3e was listed in European countries such as the Czech Republic and Poland last week. The smartphone came with a price tag of CNY 1,999 which is close to Rs. 20,600 for the 64GB storage option. Meanwhile, the 128 GB storage variant gets a price tag of CNY 2,199 which is about Rs. 22,600.

Huawei Nova 3e specifications

Huawei Nova 3e will be a dual sim device and will run on EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will get a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display. The interesting bit about the smartphone is that it will have the 19:9 aspect ratio display and the Apple iPhone X type notch on the top. The screen will be protected by 2.5D curved glass.

Huawei Nova 3e is powered by Kirin 659 processor which is essentially an octa-core processor where four-cores clocked at 2.36GHz while the other four cores are clocked at 1.7GHz. The smartphone gets MaliT830-MP2 GPU along with the Kirin 659 processor. Huawei Nova 3e gets a dual rear camera setup. A main 16MP sensor which has f/2.2 aperture is paired with a 2MP shooter. On the front, Huawei Nova 3e gets a 24MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

On March 27, Huawei is expected to come out with the P20 and P20 Pro smartphones globally. Earlier, leaks about the pricing for the European market of Huawei smartphones were leaked. Huawei P20 is expected to cost €679 which is around $835. Meanwhile, the bigger Huawei P20 Pro is expected to go for as much as €899 or $1,106.