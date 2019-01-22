Huawei chief Liang Hua readdresses espionage concerns at World Economic Forum in Davos

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 8:24 PM

Huawei Chairman Liang Hua said on Tuesday the company would allow foreign officials to visit its labs.

Huawei followed the laws of countries where it operates, Huawei Chairman Liang Hua told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Huawei Chairman Liang Hua said on Tuesday the company would allow foreign officials to visit its labs, as the Chinese company faces suspicion from Western countries that its telecoms equipment could be used for espionage.
Liang told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Huawei followed the laws of countries where it operates. If requested, it was ready to welcome foreign officials and let them see its facilities and business processes, he said.

He said the company was seeking a quick conclusion of the case of its executive Meng Wanzhou, arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 on an extradition request from the United States over U.S. accusations of sanctions-busting that Huawei denies

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Huawei chief Liang Hua readdresses espionage concerns at World Economic Forum in Davos
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition