Huawei beats Apple in race to announce satellite connectivity feature with new Mate 50 series phones

Huawei ahead of Apple’s Far Out iPhone 14 launch event has announced the Mate 50 series of flagship phones. The Mate 50 is the first commercial smartphone in the world to sport satellite connectivity, something that’s also set to be one of the key headlining features of the upcoming iPhone 14, if rumour mills are anything to go by.

With this feature, the Mate 50 Series phones — Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro will be able to send short texts even when there’s no cellular network available with the help of China’s global BeiDou satellite network. This will allow for communication in those areas which have no cellular signal.

In terms of the main chipset, flagship Mate 50 series comes with only 4G versions of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset due to Huawei’s current predicament with the US government. Whereas the 50 Pro comes with a bigger 6.74-inch OLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz, Mate 50 has a 6.7-inch, 90Hz OLED panel.

For photography, both smartphones include a 50MP primary rear camera. Both the handsets come with a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide, each of them also comes with a telephoto lens. However, the Pro model comes with a 64MP camera which is capable of 200X digital zoom.

There have been rumours doing the rounds since last year that Apple will also be introducing a satellite messaging feature in their iPhone 14 series.

As per Huawei’s description, it seems that the Mate 50 smartphones will only be able to send text and to receive them. Satellite-based texting is helpful in emergency cases especially for places where there is usually no signal.

