Huami Amazfit T-Rex: A lookalike, and yet so distinctive

For some, a wristwatch is simply a device that tells time; for others, it’s a style statement, a feel-good purchase, a device that can complement your personality and so on. While mobile phones have negatively impacted sales of wristwatches, these have also ensured wristwatches are getting reinvented—into gadgets that can do so much more.

The latest, and which will be launched in India soon, is the T-Rex by Amazfit (made by Huami, part of the Chinese major Xiaomi; Huami also makes Xiaomi-branded products like the Mi Band).

The T-Rex shows how Huami has evolved over the years—from designing cheap copies of Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, to creating products that (though still appear ‘inspired’ by others) you may end up admiring. The T-Rex, no doubt, looks impressive, but it also looks a lot similar to Garmin Instinct outdoor watch.

Where it stands out is that it can do things many other smartwatches cannot. For instance, it can withstand temperatures ranging from minus 40-degree Celsius to plus 70-degree; you can not only swim wearing it, but can also do shallow diving (up to 50 metres deep) in open waters; you can wear it while running, hiking, skiing, mountaineering … just about any physical activity to track your fitness.

However, while the watch looks chunky, the silicone strap looks flimsy.

Another area it stands out in is the battery life. I have been using the T-Rex for about two weeks, wearing 18-20 hours every day (heart rate monitoring always on, sleep monitoring on, GPS turned on for a few minutes every day, reading notifications, time checks, etc.,). At the end of the first week, it had 70% charge left, and at the end of the second week, the display still shows 36%. I am sure it will last one more week before I have to charge it. Even if I use it heavily (GPS activated to track intense workouts), I am sure the battery will last at least a week.

That’s an area where the T-Rex trumps smartwatches such as Apple Watch (which needs to be charged at least once every two days), and Samsung Galaxy Watch (slightly more than Apple Watch, depending on the model).

The T-Rex charges with a magnetic pogo pin cable, like many other smartwatches, and the charging time is about two hours.

Perhaps the reason for its good battery life is not energy capacity (which is the regular 390mAh), but the software. Unlike, say, the Wear OS, which is power-hungry, the T-Rex runs on its own Amazfit OS—which is basic software, but functional. And you have to get used to it. It comes with 30 preloaded faces (you can have a new watch face every day for a month), and supports 13 activities (such as running, swimming, hiking, etc.,).

Overall, the T-Rex comes across as a smartwatch that is almost as functional (but not necessarily as advanced) as an Apple Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Watch, but has 10 times more battery life. Also, even though the T-Rex looks like an imitation of a Garmin device, it looks good on the wrist, and you might end up admiring the design. I only wish the company provided a better-quality strap.

Huami was supposed to launch it in India in early April, but now it will be launched after the lockdown is over. To get an idea of its price, it was unveiled at the CES in Las Vegas in January for $140 (about Rs 10,000). If Huami is able to price it in a similar range in India, the T-Rex will be a value-for-money outdoor watch that, despite some of its flaws, can be a good buy.

Specifications:

Weight: 58 gm (with strap)

Waterproofing: 5 ATM (supports swimming)

Screen: 1.3-inch AMOLED

Touchscreen: Gorilla Glass 3

Positioning: GPS + GLONASS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0/BLE

Supported devices: Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above

Battery: 390mAh LiPo

Battery life: 20 days (regular usage)

Estimated street price: To be announced