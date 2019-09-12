Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm smartwatch with optical heart-rate sensor launched on Flipkart

Xiaomi-backed Huami has announced the launch of a new wearable product to its portfolio in India. Called the Amazfit GTR 47.2mm, the smartwatch joins the affordable range of smart wearables available in the country. It is priced at Rs 10,999 and will be available to buy from Flipkart and Myntra starting Thursday, September 12. The Chinese wearable maker has so far released around six products in India, gradually increasing the range of smartwatches that are still quite nascently used by Indians.

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm comes as a second premium device after the Amazfit Verge that was launched earlier this year. The Amazfit Verge also saw its light version debuting in India – the Amazfit Verge Lite. In terms of specifications, the Amazfit GTR 47.2mm bets big on the battery life, maxing out at 24 days on a single charge, as claimed by the company. There is also a 1.39-inch AMOLED colour display (454×454 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. Huami says the display on the smartwatch comes with an anti-fingerprint coating.

Amazfit GTR 47.2mm has three variants – Titanium, Stainless Steel, and Aluminium Alloy. It is packed with a BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, which essentially uses a process called photoplethysmography, which can be oversimplified as a method where the optical emitters on the watch shine light on to the skin to measure how much of it is scattered and refracted to determine the flow of blood, thereby, giving generating heart rate data. Other sensors include a 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, a pressure sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

The Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm can be worn under the shower and while swimming as it comes with water resistance up to 50 metres. It can be paired with both Android and iOS smartphones over a Bluetooth connection, that facilitates for responses to notifications, calls, and more. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth v5.0 for faster and more stable Low Energy connections.