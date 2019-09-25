Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch with AMOLED display, heart-rate sensor launched

Xiaomi-backed wearable company Huami on Wednesday added another smartwatch to its range in India. It’s called Amazfit GTR 42mm and is a watered-down version of the Amazfit GTR 47mm smartwatch that was launched earlier in September. The smartwatch packs a BioTracker optical heart rate sensor, and in-built GPS so that the device doesn’t have to rely on the paired phone for geo-positioning. Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm is priced at Rs 9,999 and will go on sale starting September 29 via Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm comes with 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390×390 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top to prevent catching fingerprints. The smartwatch comes with changeable silicone straps available in starry black, cherry blossom pink, moonlight white and coral red. It comes with a BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, which uses light to read the heart rate patterns. It comes with a 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, and pressure sensor. There is also an ambient light sensor that adjusts brightness as per lighting conditions.

The workout modes available on the Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm include running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running, and workout. The smartwatch comes with water resistance up to 50 metres. The Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm supports replying to calls, notifications directly from it. It is preloaded with standard apps such as alarm clock, timer, reminder, and more. Huami claims the smartwatch can deliver a battery life of 12 days.

“At Huami, we aim to provide our customers with the best of both fashion and technology. We are thrilled to announce the launch of GTR 42.6mm in the Indian market. We leverage Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale as a great platform to receive a right shout out for our product. Available in exciting colours, GTR 42.6 mm is a perfect choice for fitness enthusiasts who want to stay ahead in fashion as well,” said Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami.