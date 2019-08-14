HTC re-enters India with Wildfire X budget smartphone, price starts at Rs 9,999

HTC has made a comeback in India with a new addition to its Wildfire series of smartphones. The Taiwanese smartphone maker has announced the launch of HTC Wildfire X, putting the speculations around the debut of Desire 19+ to rest. The HTC Wildfire X comes as a budget smartphone with features such as a notched display, triple cameras, and Mybuddy feature that is aimed to work as a ‘personal security tool’.

HTC Wildfire X comes in two variants – 3GB/32GB for Rs 9,999 and 4GB/128GB for Rs 12,999. HTC says this pricing for “limited period”, which means the pricing for the variants could be raised in future. The smartphone comes in a single Sapphire Blue colour and will be available to buy starting August 22 exclusively via Flipkart.

After seeing a decline in its smartphone sales, HTC downsized its operations in India’s smartphone market in July last year. It continued shipping mobile phones elsewhere, including its home market Taiwan. After selling a portion of its smartphone business to Google in 2017, InOne Smart Technology struck a deal with HTC to sell its branded phones in select markets. HTC Wildfire X is the first smartphone to have released after the licensing deal.

As for the specifications, HTC Wildfire X comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with a water drop-style at the top and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.8 per cent. It is powered by a 2GHz (unspecified) processor with eight cores, paired with two RAM and storage configurations mentioned above. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out of the box.

HTC Wildfire sports three cameras at the back – a 12-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensing camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x lossless optical zoom and 8x hybrid zoom. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a field of view of 86-degree. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery under the hood with 10W fast charging via a USB-C port.