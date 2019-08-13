HTC to enter India again, teases new smartphone launch

HTC has suggested that it will launch its smartphones in India again after a gap of over a year since it launched Desire 12 and Desire 12+ in June last year. HTC put out a tweet from its India Twitter handle teasing its comeback. The Taiwanese company has suggested that the new HTC smartphone features a water drop-style display notch, which is expected to be the HTC Desire 19+.

The teaser video also depicts HTC’s journey so far in the smartphone world. The company had launched the HTC Touch, the world’s first touch-centric phone, in 2007 to the world’s first Android-based smartphone HTC Dream in 2008 to the HTC 10 that supported sport optical image stabilisation (OIS) in both front and back cameras in 2016.

Hello India! Our journey of innovation continues. Can you guess what’s coming next?#htcIndia pic.twitter.com/bTavBjvcUw — HTC India (@HTC_IN) August 12, 2019

The 36-second long video ends with a glimpse of the outline of HTC’s next smartphone to be launched in India. The outline suggests a smartphone with a water drop-style display notch and it could be the HTC Desire 19+.

HTC Desire 19+ Expected Price in India

The smartphone maker launched the Desire 19+ and U19e in the Taiwan market back in June this year. The Desire 19+ 4GB RAM + 64GB model is available in Taiwan at 9,900 Taiwanese dollars, which roughly equals to Rs 22,400 while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at 10,990 Taiwanese dollars, which roughly translates to Rs 24,990. The two smartphones are available in Star Indigo and Jasmine White colour variants.

HTC Desire 19+ Specifications

The HTC Desire 19+ is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It runs on Android Pie and features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone packs a 3850mAh battery and comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The phone features a dewdrop notch at the front and houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Desire 19+ has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth-sensing sensor.