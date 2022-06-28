HTC launches Desire 20 Pro ‘metaverse’ phone with cryptocurrency wallet: Full details

HTC has launched a new midrange phone called the HTC Desire 20 Pro in select markets. Technically, it’s a phone built for the metaverse. The main USP of the Desire 20 Pro is that it is compatible with HTC’s Viverse ecosystem and VR headsets like the Vive Flow.

The Desire 20 Pro is “designed for immersive experiences in a world where the physical, digital, and virtual interconnect,” HTC says, adding that you can “visit metaverse communities [on it] in Viverse using your browser or pair it with Vive Flow to explore them in VR.”

The 20 Pro also supports HTC’s Viverse Wallet to help manage cryptocurrencies and NFTs straight from the phone itself.

As far as core hardware is concerned, the phone comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD display with hole punch cutout and Corning Gorilla Glass protection (unspecified version). Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable.

The Desire 20 Pro runs Android 12 software and is powered by a 4,520mAh battery with 18W fast wired and 15W wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging is supported, too.

For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and another 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Rounding off the package are IPX7-rating, 5G, NFC, and side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

HTC Desire 20 Pro will be available in Taiwan for TWD 11,990 (roughly Rs 31,850) while in Europe it will sell for €459 (roughly Rs 38,300). While in Taiwan, it will be sold from July 1, in Europe it will go on sale starting August 1.