HTC is likely launching U12+ on May 23, but is it really needed?

HTC U12+ won’t bear a notch on the top of the display

HTC has announced that it will be hosting an event on May 23 where the company is likely to finally unveil its next flagship HTC U12+. In a teaser posted on Twitter by HTC, the company has revealed the launch date, without giving away anything else on what one can expect at the same. However, it is widely expected that after making several rounds on the Internet through leaked renders and reports, HTC U12+ will finally debut. The HTC U12+ will be the successor to the HTC U11 and was previously reported to be launched in May. Strangely, the HTC U12+ won’t bear a notch on the top of the display, separating itself out of the crowd of notch display smartphones.

The Taiwanese company also posted a caption accompanying the invite teaser that reads – “Coming Soon. A phone that is more than the sum of its specs.” It comes as a surprise after HTC sold a major part of the mobile business to Google last year. However, the HTC U12+ looks more like an item that needs to be struck off before emptying the pipeline of pending projects, as the takeover by Google is almost complete. The teaser contains an exploded view drawing of the components that are usually found inside a smartphone.

Coming Soon. A phone that is more than the sum of its specs. pic.twitter.com/m2skJSK0qt — HTC (@htc) May 3, 2018

As per the rumours and reports so far, the HTC U12+ will pack an 18:9 display and a dual camera setup on the rear, as well as on the front. While the rear of the smartphone will have two 12-megapixel sensors, the front is expected to pack two 8-megapixel shooters. There will be a 5.99-inch QHD+ LCD display in the smartphone that will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and two storage options – 64GB and 128GB with support for expandability via microSD card. The HTC U12+ is likely to be backed by a 3420mAh battery under the hood.

Besides the HTC U12+, there is also a high speculation that the company may choose to take the wraps of the smaller sibling HTC U12. The HTC U12 has been in the rumour mill for a very long time, suggesting some toned-down specifications from the HTC U12+. however, according to the leaks, the HTC U12 could also ship with a dual camera setup, as well as a 6-inch WQHD LCD display with the 18:9 aspect ratio.