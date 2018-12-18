HTC Desire 12s with two 13-megapixel cameras, 18:9 display launched: Price, specifications

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 9:35 AM

HTC Desire 12s is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM

HTC Desire 12s has been officially launched

HTC, earlier this year, announced that it has still not packed its bags for the mobile business, meanwhile hinting at the launch of a new smartphone. The company has now quietly released a new entrant Desire 12s to its smartphone portfolio in its home market. The HTC Desire 12s is a variant of the Desire 12 that was launched earlier this year. The smartphone packs features such as two 13-megapixel cameras and an 18:9 display.

HTC Desire 12s Price and Availability

The HTC Desire 12s is priced at 5,990 Taiwanese dollars (roughly Rs 14,000) for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage while its top-end variant, packing 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, costs 6,990 Taiwanese dollars (approximately Rs 16,200). Both the smartphones are available to purchase only in Taiwan in Black, Red, and Silver colours. There is no word on its global availability.

HTC Desire 12s Specifications

The HTC Desire 12s is a dual SIM smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Sense UI on top. The company has not revealed any plans to roll out Android Pie update as of now. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. There are two internal storage options – 32GB and 64GB – both of which are expandable via microSD card.

There is a 5.7-inch HD+ LCD display on the HTC Desire 12s with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels. The 18:9 display is shielded by a 2.5D curved glass on top. For the cameras, the smartphone has two 13-megapixel cameras on each side – front and rear, both accompanied by an LED flash. The Desire 12s is backed by a 3075mAh battery that is rated to last up to one full day. The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS among others.

