HTC Desire 12 to Honor 9i: All the smartphones launching today

HTC will launch the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ without any big launch

It is going to be a lot busier today with as many as five smartphones are making debut in different countries. In India, HTC is set to launch the HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ via a soft launch. Lenovo brand Moto is expected to unveil the Moto Z3 Play today at an event in Brazil, and Huawei Terminal brand Honor will launch the Honor Play and Honor 9i in China.

HTC Desire 12+, Desire 12 Launch in India

Starting off with the smartphones launching in India, HTC will softly launch the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ without any fanfare. The HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ were launched in March globally. The smartphones come with taller displays, however, there is no notch on the top. The HTC Desire 12 will be positioned in the entry-level segment with specifications such as a 5.5-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The HTC Desire 12+, on the other hand, features a bigger 6-inch HD+ LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

While the HTC Desire 12 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of inbuilt storage, the HTC Desire 12+ runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. For cameras, the HTC Desire 12 sports a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera, while the HTC Desire 12+ houses a dual camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the rear while an 8-megapixel front camera sits on the front of the smartphone. The HTC Desire 12 is backed by a 2730mAh battery while the Desire 12+ gets its fuel from a 2,965mAh battery under the hood.

Moto Z3 Play Launch in Brazil

Moto is widely expected to unveil a next entrant to its Moto Z line of smartphones. The Moto Z3 Play is likely to launch today at an event in Brazil. The smartphone will succeed the Moto Z2 Play along with bumped up specifications. The smartphone is expected to come with a glass panel and support for new Moto Mods, one of which was showcased at the CES this year.

The Moto Z3 Play is expected to come with a 6-inch quad-HD+ Max Vision AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. There will be 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options with support for expandability. One of the odd things on the smartphone will be a fingerprint scanner on the edges.

For the cameras, the Moto Z3 Play is expected to come with dual cameras comprising two 12-megapixel shooters at the back. On the front, the smartphone is expected to feature an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone is expected to come running Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and house a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

Honor Play, Honor 9i Launch in China

Huawei brand Honor is launching two new smartphones in China today. The company will unveil the Honor Play and the Honor 9i at an event in China. The smartphones were recently reported to have surfaced on the TENAA listing, confirming an imminent launch. Later, Honor confirmed that it is holding an event to launch new devices.

Reports suggest that the Honor 9i will come with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, suggesting a notch on the top. The smartphone will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC clocked at 2.36GHz and paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandability via microSD card. The cameras on the Honor 9i will be in a dual setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone is expected to house a 16-megapixel camera. The smartphone will be backed by a 3000mAh battery.