HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ mid-budget smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications

HTC on Wednesday announced the formal launch of the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ smartphones in India. The HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ were globally launched in March this year. The smartphones are positioned in the budget segment and come with specifications such as 18:9 displays, without the notch, which is becoming insanely trending in the mobile industry. The other highlighted features include dual cameras on the Desire 12+ with support for PDAF on both the smartphones.

HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ Price in India

The HTC Desire 12 India price has been set at Rs 15,800 while the HTC Desire 12+ will be available at a price of Rs 19,790. Both the smartphones will be available to buy online via HTC India e-store – with the pre-orders starting from June 7 while the sale starts June 11. The smartphones will be available Cool Black and Warm Silver colour options.

HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ Specifications

For the specifications, the HTC Desire 12 is a dual SIM smartphone running Android-based HTC Sense UI. The smartphone packs a 5.5-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The HTC Desire 12 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage with support for microSD card expandability up to 256GB.

As for the optics, the HTC Desire 12 has a 13-megapixel camera accompanied by an LED flash while there is a 5-megapixel front sensor. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The HTC Desire 12 packs a 2730mAh battery under the hood.

Coming to the HTC Desire 12+, the bigger variant comes with support for dual-SIM cards and runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based HTC Sense UI. It has a 6-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset takes its power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 2TB.

The HTC Desire 12+ sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor, with an LED flash accompanying the setup. There is an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front, equipped with features such as Beauty mode and HDR support. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the smartphone. The smartphone is backed by a 2965mAh battery under the hood.