HP’s lowered the entry cost for gaming devices, says Vickram Bedi

HP leads the overall India PC market with a 31% share in CY2018, as per IDC. “In the gaming segment as well, we have seen strong growth over a very short period of time,” says Vickram Bedi, senior director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India. According to him, a recent KPMG report states that online gaming revenues have nearly doubled over the last four years and are expected to grow further at a CAGR of 22.1% from FY18-23 to `118.8 billion. “To stay relevant in a competitive environment, we have to keep innovating and upgrading in terms of technology, products and offerings. Our aim is to take technology closer to consumers and offer it in a cost-effective way,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

How has the Indian gaming market evolved over the past few years?

Gaming in India is a fast-expanding category that is evolving from a hobby to a serious, mainstream and professional domain. A recent KPMG report states that online gaming revenues have nearly doubled over the last four years and are expected to grow further at a CAGR of 22.1% from FY18-23 to `118.8 billion. Millennials and Gen Zs are the major chunk of gamers in India and while smartphones are usually their first gaming devices, we have observed that they soon start looking at scaling up their gaming experiences as they move towards more serious gaming. They want a bigger screen, better hardware specification & accessories, building up to a holistic PC gaming experience.

How is HP transforming the PC market and making gaming more mainstream?

Recognising the evolving gaming needs of consumers, we at HP are working towards democratising gaming in India. One of the ways is by bringing a wide portfolio of powerful devices with new age form factors that cater to the needs of all types of gamers – casual, mainstream and professional. We are also deeply invested in elevating and evolving the gaming community – to foster creativity and innovation while creating a safe environment for every type of gamer.

What has been your growth in the PC gaming segment and what are your flagship products?

HP leads the overall India PC market with a 31% share in CY2018, as per IDC. In the gaming segment as well, we have seen strong growth over a very short period of time. HP introduced gaming PCs just two years ago and today we have already become one of the top PC gaming brands in India. Our award-winning portfolio of gaming devices include the Omen and Pavilion Gaming series, which come equipped with powerful hardware, outstanding design and unmatched performance. We also provide a complete ecosystem of devices with our accessories such as mice, mousepads and headsets for am immersive experience.

Tell us more about the Omen X 2S and how you came to conceptualise it.

As the world’s first dual-screen gaming laptop, the Omen X 2S represents the reinvention of traditional gaming laptops. Its inspiration was derived from insights and feedback from the Omen gaming communities and is targeted at modern and serious gamers. Such gamers have a mobile screen-stacking habit and with this in mind, HP has added an unprecedented second screen to the Omen X 2S in the form of an easy-to-use six-inch 1080p touchscreen. This lets players message friends in WhatsApp, browse in Spotify, watch Twitch, YouTube, or even serve as a hub for OMEN Command Center software.

Tell us about your refreshed Pavilion Gaming laptop, which targets more mainstream gaming.

While HP aims to push the boundaries of gaming in India, we understand that not everyone can afford high-end specifications, nor would they always need next gen devices for a good gaming experience. Therefore, HP has lowered the entry level cost for gaming devices with Pavilion Gaming laptops, which we launched in 2018, providing near-Omen level gaming experiences at competitive pricing. The refreshed Pavilion Gaming laptop launched this year has the latest hardware and advanced thermal solutions for an upgraded experience for the mainstream gamer.

What is HP’s strategy to further grow and strengthen its market leadership in India?

To stay relevant in a competitive environment, we have to keep innovating and upgrading in terms of technology, products and offerings. As such, our aim is to take technology closer to consumers and offer it in a cost-effective way. In order to do this, we have tied up with more than 10,800 HP First partners, are present in more than 4,000 retail outlets in 425 cities, have more than 600 HP World stores in 300+ cities, along with tier ups with Flipkart and Amazon. We have also set up exclusive gaming experience zones at 100-plus HP World Stores, where consumers can experience our gaming ecosystem firsthand.