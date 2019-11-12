HP’s Elite Dragonfly 2-in-1 is made of ocean plastics, supports 4G, & weighs less than 1kg

HP on Tuesday launched Elite Dragonfly, its latest ultra-portable notebook that takes on MacBook Air. The PC maker says its ultralight laptop series is “for the modern workforce”, which includes millennials. Weighing less than one kilograms, the HP Elite Dragonfly is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 24.5 hours. It is also the “world’s first notebook” with ocean-bound plastics, which means the plastic material used in the laptop is recycled from the ocean debris.

The HP Elite Dragonfly is not just a regular notebook – it’s a convertible, which means you can rotate the screen up to 360 degrees. HP says there is a growing demand for hybrid devices, such as a 2-in-1 (or convertible), that allow people to maximise productivity, even on the go. Which is why the device is also “world’s first business-class convertible” to come with 4×4 LTE antenna. This means you can use an LTE SIM card on this convertible.

The specifications of the HP Elite Dragonfly include up to eighth-generation Intel Core i5 vPro processor, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage space, and a 13-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The display also supports stylus input. It runs Windows 10 Pro and comes with support for Windows Hello. The Elite Dragonfly is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth among other connectivity options such as USB Type-C ports. HP is also preloading the device with its wellbeing software, HP WorkWell.

As per IDC, HP slipped to the second spot in Q2 2019 despite showing an uptick in its quarterly earnings in India. The consumer notebook market shrank significantly last quarter when compared with the same time last year. But HP is optimistic about its product line in India. “We designed the HP Elite Dragonfly to enable today’s mobile workers to unleash their potential wherever they are, whenever they want,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

The HP Elite Dragonfly starts at Rs 1,49,990 and will likely go on sale in December. HP is also selling accessories for the convertible separately – HP Elite 13.3-inch Leather Sleeve and HP Bluetooth Travel Mouse.

HP also launched a new curved monitor called HP E344c Curved Monitor that measures 34-inch in size. It will be available at Rs 67,000.