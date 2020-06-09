HP14s is India’s most affordable laptop with built in 4G LTE; here are all the details

HP says the HP14s is India’s first connected PC for the mainstream users.

A full-blown laptop with built in 4G LTE is the need of the hour today as more and more people are forced to stay cooped up inside their homes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. But always connected laptops are also expensive which means not everybody can afford them. It’s a stereotype we’ve grown accustomed to, until today, when HP launched a 4G LTE laptop at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The laptop in question is called simply the HP14s but boring naming conventions aside, it’s probably the most exciting product that HP has ever made. The HP14s is India’s most affordable laptop with built in 4G LTE. Hopefully, more brands will take cues and do something similar.

HP says the HP14s is India’s first connected PC for the mainstream users. Just to make things more exciting, HP has also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer 6 months worth of free 4G data (1.5GB/day) on purchasing the HP14s. The laptop comes in two processor configurations, Intel Core i5 and i3. While the i3 variant has been launched at Rs 44,999, the i5 version will cost Rs 64,999. The i3 variant comes with 4GB RAM while the i5 version has 8GB RAM. Both the models use Intel’s XMM 7360 4G LTE6 modem “to provide a fast, connected and very secure solution.”

Screen size is 14-inch and resolution is FHD. The laptop has six connectivity options, one USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, SD card reader and HDMI, alongside Bluetooth 5.0 combo that “supports gigabit file transfer speed to a 256GB storage unit.” The HP14s also has a True Vision 720pHD camera and digital integrated microphone, onboard.

“With the ongoing global health emergency, millions of users have been forced to work from home. With low fixed-line broadband penetration and sub-optimal security protocols for home Wi-Fi; 4G LTE plays a critical role providing fast and secure internet connectivity. The new HP notebooks fill a critical gap in the market, by providing enterprise grade connectivity and security in an affordable price band,” HP said in a statement.

The HP14s is now available across HP World stores and the company’s online store.