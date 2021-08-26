HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core processor launched; here’s everything you need to know

The laptop will be available in Poseidon Blue with accents of Pale Brass and Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents

HP has launched the Spectre x360 14 convertible (2-in-1) laptop, powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, in India.

The laptop has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and features a 360-degree hinge, which allows it to be used in the tablet mode, tent mode, flat lay, and any other way depending on the user’s preference. HP has claimed the Spectre x360 14 laptop, which comes with Thunderbolt 4 support, offers battery life up to 17 hours. As for colour options, the laptop will be available in Poseidon Blue with accents of Pale Brass and Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents.

HP has priced the new Spectre x360 14 at Rs 1,19,999 in India. It will be available via HP’s online store, HP World stores, Amazon, and other large retail stores.

The HP Spectre x360 14 laptop, as the name suggests, has a 14-inch display with an aspect ratio of 3:2. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.33 per cent, and comes with an adaptive battery optimiser.

The laptop features an optional OLED display with Eyesafe protection, minimising the strain caused by blue light.

The 11th-Gen Intel Core processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, powers the laptop. HP has claimed the laptop has a battery life of up to 17 hours.

As for connectivity options, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop also features a camera shutter button, a mute mic, a fingerprint reader, and HP Command Center and weighs just 1.36 kg.

HP achieved the Spectre x360 14’s gem-cut, dual chamfer angular design with aluminium CNC machining. The laptop supports HP SureView Reflect Privacy Screen for double privacy and keeps private content away from prying eyes.

The company has said the keyboard scissors have been made from natural and renewable material such as agricultural waste (beet pulp, typical straw, and household waste). One keyboard utilises 14.46 grams renewable, organic feedstock, saving around 1,200 kg on CO2 emissions in the process.