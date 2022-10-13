HP Spectre x360 (13.5-inch): A good laptop for work and play from anywhere

In the age of hybrid work that many of us are still in, invariably we tend to use the same laptop for work and personal use. Two things come to the forefront. One, the machine needs to be powerful enough in order to do everything well — play games, watch a movie or undertake regular office work. Few laptops achieve that. That brings us to the second point; it is important that we take good care of our machine, for long life and trouble-free operations.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch laptop (14-ef0054TU) is a do-it-all device, a judicious mix of productivity, personal activities, and entertainment. It’s a two-in-one convertible with a lovely OLED display, it’s powered by Intel Evo platforms featuring 12th Gen Intel Core processors for improved multitasking and performance. It’s also said to be the world’s first 13.5-inch convertible laptop PC with 5MP IR intelligent camera for a good video call experience.

There’s more: HP Spectre x360 is built with AI-powered intelligent features such as Auto-frame, Noise reduction, dynamic voice leveling, health and well-being features, AI based privacy alert and sound enhancement for a smooth and seamless experience. It is available at Rs 1,49,999; let us check out its key features and overall performance.

Also Read: Apple Watch continues to sell well despite slowing market; AirPods sales go flat amid increasing competition

Appearance-wise, HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch has a slim design. It is an attractive and shiny piece of equipment in an aluminium chassis that looks premium in the hands. It’s pretty lightweight too at just 1.36 kg. Once opened, you can see the thin bezels on the side, the display is bright and the keys in the backlit keyboard are illuminated for ease of viewing in dim or completely dark conditions.

Thanks to its pair of 360-degree hinges, the Spectre can be folded all the way back into a tablet. You can even put it in tent mode or balance it on the keyboard with the stand-up to use as a display. Basically, the flexible 360-degree design gets you in the perfect position, while the dynamic camera features let you look your best when live. You can enhance your video calls with the AI-powered appearance filter (GlamCam) that keeps you looking your best while the Backlight Adjustments ensure good lighting to create a lasting impre-ssion. The smart camera uses picture-in-picture and voice tracking to automatically keep you in focus.

HP Display control ‘Auto Colour’ pulls you into an immersive experience with its crisp and accurate colour precision. Also, its AI Noise Reduction and Dynamic Voice Levelling feature lets you be heard clearly without interruption. Its Bluetooth connection allows you to connect wirelessly to other devices to share and transfer files.

There’s a fair selection of ports — two Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), one SuperSpeed USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), and one headphone/microphone combo.

Key takeaways: HP Spectre x360 is a good combination of speed, efficiency and power, with all-day battery life. It is sleek and compact with a decent number of ports, a bright screen and a sharp, high-resolution webcam. Browsing the web, streaming video over Wi-Fi, playing games, or undertaking office-related work, everything worked like a breeze with no lag whatsoever. Take my word, it’s a worthy machine that will give you peace of mind, at least for a few years for sure.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 13.5-inch diagonal 3K2K touch display

Processor: Intel Evo platform powered by Intel Core i7 processor

Operating system: Windows 11 Pro

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory: 16GB onboard LPDDRX4 SDRAM

Storage: 1TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

Battery: 4-Cell, 66Wh

Estimated street price: Rs 1,49,999