HP Smart Tank 515 Printer: The right all-in-one printer for your home needs

Do you know that after mobile phones, laptops and printers are the most sought-after devices by Indian households? Well, it’s not surprising given that most of us are still confined to our homes. Home users have a strong preference for printers that are easy to operate, are affordable, ensure high-speed printing and can facilitate mobile printing.

The new HP Smart Tank 515 is an all-in-one printer with high capacity, high quality and affordability. As Sunish Raghavan, senior director, Printing Systems, HP India points out: “The idea of working and learning from home, which at one point felt temporary, has for many of us started to feel more permanent. At HP, we are pushing the limits of innovation to cater to the hybrid work and learning environment. With the new HP Smart Tank, we are making the printing process more intuitive, efficient and productive, for the home users. HP Smart Tank, with the latest sensor-based Ink Tank technology, will reinvent the printing experience of consumers in India.”

This reviewer was sent across a HP Smart Tank 515 trial unit; the IT peripheral found a significant amount of usage for about a fortnight. With its ability to print, scan or copy (that too via wireless with your laptop or mobile device), I reckon this HP creation is a fine choice for families and small office set-ups. It is a capable machine with an easy set-up process and an attractive set of features. It retails for Rs 14,499, let us check out its key features and overall running.

HP Smart Tank 515 comes with ink supplies in the box, so you need to fill in the tank and also the print head that needs to be installed. The best part is, it comes with plenty of ink so periodically rushing to the store to buy ink can be done away with, at least the frequency of visits can be drastically reduced. The printer can give an output of minimum 6000 pages (black)/8000 pages (colour) with a 38% increase in printing speed.

HP Smart Tank 515 offers enhanced mobile experience and connectivity through dual-band Wi-Fi and HP Smart mobile print app and Bluetooth LE. It features the Wi-Fi Direct capability that lets the mobile phone connect to the printer without the need for internet network.

Based on its stay at our home, I would like to pinpoint some of the high points of HP Smart Tank 515. One, it ensures reliable, high-speed printing. This means you can print speed upto 11 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (colour). Two, an integrated tank design with automatic ink sensor alerts the user before ink runs out. This is a very thoughtful feature in order to avoid unplanned visits to the nearby store. Three, it lets you print and scan from your iOS and Android mobile devices.

Using the HP Smart App, mobile scanning and printing is made seamless and easy. Four, being a HP product, good print quality is a given. You can count on dark, sharp text and vibrant graphics for all prints and create professional borderless brochures and photos. Not to mention, this printer is ideal for high volume printing; you can print 6,000 black or 8,000 colour pages.

Key takeaways: HP Smart Tank 515 is a sturdy piece of equipment that can withstand moderate rough handling. Printing, scanning, and copying jobs is a breeze here. The printer is ideal for small office or home environments that need decent amount of high volume printing at affordable cost. Highly recommended for the home-bound lot.

Estimated street price: Rs 14,499