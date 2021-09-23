HP ProBook 635 Aero G7: Plenty of power in a slim package

The new HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 has been designed keeping in mind the specific needs of SMBs, entrepreneurs and mobile professionals who form a critical component of the Indian economy.

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) behave more like consumers rather than enterprises. They may have smaller budgets but the majority of them deploy the latest technology as a strategic tool for achieving their business goals. The HP Asia SMB Outlook Report 2020 has some interesting insights to offer on how important technology is for the Indian SMB ecosystem. It reveals that SMBs in India are banking on digital transformation to rebound from the Covid impact. Further, 75% of the surveyed businesses believe that digital adoption is essential or very important to their success. The new HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 has been designed keeping in mind the specific needs of SMBs, entrepreneurs and mobile professionals who form a critical component of the Indian economy.

The HP ProBook 635 Aero is a standard business laptop designed to meet business needs in the era of remote working. We have been using a trial unit for the past fortnight now; it is a classy work companion, and the best part is HP (in its new innovation) has sought to bring premium experiences mainstream for the mobile professional navigating hybrid workplaces.

Needless to say, it has done a great job at that. The ProBook 635 Aero G7 is an ideal machine for a smooth, versatile PC experience. I reckon it is a mobile powerhouse designed to meet the demands of multi-task, multi-place workdays by combining effortless connectivity, integrated security and powerful performance in an ultra-light form factor. The laptop has a long battery life of upto 23 hours; it can charge upto 50% battery life in just 30 minutes of charging.

Out of the box, the ProBook 635 Aero is a lightweight, extremely portable and stylish laptop that comes in a beautiful design you will be proud to carry with you. This 13.3-inch business laptop featuring an attractive display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor, great battery life and sufficient security features will keep you productive anywhere.

Prices start Rs 74,999 onwards; we take a look at some of its features and performance.

The ProBook 635 Aero is the first ProBook built with magnesium alloy that combines the lightness of magnesium and the strength and sleekness of aluminum. Built with an all-metal body chassis and aerodynamic edges, the ProBook 635 Aero gives a premium touch that is compact and sturdy. Users can see much more with its expanded viewability featuring 86.2% screen-to-body ratio that is made possible with ultra-thin 9.5 mm top bezel and 4.28 mm side bezels. It is ideal for mobile professionals working and collaborating in hybrid workplaces. It has a quiet and comfortable spill-resistant, backlit keyboard, working here is a breeze.

Under the hood, the HP ProBook 635 Aero is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processor (AMD Ryzen 5 5600U) with integrated AMD Radeon Vega Graphics. With up to 8 cores, the powerful processor is designed to offer fast and responsive performance, impressive battery life and advanced manageability to boost the capabilities of an ultrathin notebook. There is 8GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (1 x 8 GB) memory, 2 SODIMM memory slots and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, sufficient enough to hold all of your projects and keeps them running up to speed. Business users can also extend their investments by upgrading storage upto 1TB and configurable up to 32GB with upgradable dual channel memory anytime their needs change.

The ProBook 635 Aero is outfitted to ensure mobile professionals remain effective, moving between different work environments. When it comes to ports and connectivity, there is USB-C 3.1 Gen2, (2) USB 3.1 Gen1 (one charging), HDMI 2.0, Headphone and Nano Security Lock Slot so that mobile professionals have what they need to hook up and connect.

With HP QuickDrop, users can wirelessly transfer documents, photos and videos, websites, addresses, and more between devices, eliminating the need to send emails just to move information between devices. Users can also access fast and reliable gigabit-speed when transferring files between two devices connected to the same router.

A comprehensive suite of security features protects the device. For instance, HP Sure View Reflect allows users to work discreetly. Its copper tinted reflective privacy screen is said to be the world’s most advanced privacy in its class and is two times more effective than competition in both bright and dark environments. HP Privacy Camera, located in the top bezel, can be physically shut to avoid accidental video conferences and keep users hidden from malicious attacks.

Key takeaways: Working and learning from home on account of the pandemic, many among us have encountered serious laptop crises. If you are contemplating a new purchase, the ProBook 635 Aero can be a worthy pick. It is a sleek, compact and powerful laptop that features an attractive display, powerful processor for smooth and versatile PC performance, great battery life and sufficient security features to keep you productive anywhere. Highly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 30.76 x 20.45 x 1.79 cm (W x D x H)

Display: 33.78 cm (13.3-inch) diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS display

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Operating system: Windows 10 Pro 64

Memory: 8GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (1 x 8GB)

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Battery: HP Long Life 3-cell, 53 Wh Li-ion

Estimated street price: Rs 74,999 onwards