HP Pavilion 15 2022 refresh brings 12th Gen Intel processors, Eyesafe display: Check price, full specs

HP Pavilion 15 2022 refresh was launched in India on Wednesday, April 20. The update brings the Pavilion 15 up to speed with latest 12th Gen Intel processors in addition to features like Eyesafe-certified display and Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR)-based HD webcam. HP Pavilion 15 2022 price in India starts at Rs 65,999. HP has also launched the Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 14 x360 2022 refresh and Pavilion 15 and Pavilion 14 models with AMD chips, alongside.

HP Pavilion 15 2022 specs, features

Pavilion 15 2022 has a 15.6-inch display which is Eyesafe-certified. An always-on blue light filter in the screen helps reduce blue light emission thereby reducing eye fatigue. Under the hood, you get 12th Gen Intel Core processor options paired with Nvidia GeForce MX550 integrated graphics. Software is Windows 11.

The laptop comes with a full-size backlit keyboard and Bang & Olufsen audio. You also get a webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction that is said to reduce noise during video calls. You also get integrated dual array digital microphones in the Pavilion 15 2022. The laptop is rated to deliver up to 8.75 hours of battery life on single charge, Fast charging is supported.

HP claims the Pavilion 15 2022 laptop is made using recycled aluminium and ocean-bound plastic materials.

HP Pavilion 15 2022 price, availability

HP Pavilion 15 2022 price in India starts at Rs 65,999. It is available for buying from HP.com starting today and is expected to arrive on other online and offline channels in the coming days. The laptop will be offered in three colourways— Fog Blue, Natural Silver, and Warm Gold.