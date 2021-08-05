HP launches Pavilion Aero, its lightest consumer laptop in India: Specs, price, everything to know

The entry-level model with AMD Ryzen 5 5600U has been priced at Rs 79,999.

HP is launching the Pavilion Aero, its lightest consumer laptop in India today. The Aero weighs just under 1kg and yet, packs plenty of power inside its compact magnesium aluminum chassis. Basically, it’s a more premium version of the Pavilion 13 we reviewed recently. The new laptop brings plenty of upgrades including a brighter 16:10 display, AMD processors and a bevy of colour options including ceramic white, natural silver and rose gold. I am really curious about its battery life though.

That said, it’s impressive that despite bringing so many upgrades, HP has priced the Aero very, very aggressively. The Pavilion is a mass-market product after all. The entry-level model with AMD Ryzen 5 5600U has been priced at Rs 79,999. Those looking for an even more powerful machine and are willing to splurge for it can pick an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U-powered Aero for Rs 94,999.

HP Pavilion Aero laptop design and features

The big USP of the Aero is its design and form factor. It looks exactly like the Pavilion 13 (2021) but swaps the plastic with metal and introduces a slew of new colour options including white, sliver and rose gold. It weighs just 970g.

The panel is getting a much-needed refresh as well. Like the Pavilion 13, the Aero is also a 13.3-inch laptop with a 1080p resolution but it can get brighter (400 nits), is seemingly more colour accurate (100% sRGB) and it has a new 16:10 aspect ratio that should help in productivity tasks. Moreover, it has slimmer bezels entailing in a near 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Aero packs either a Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 7 5800U processor with integrated Radeon graphics. This is paired with 16GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM and 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Connectivity options include 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 10Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps, 1 HDMI 2.0, 1 AC smart pin and a headphone/microphone combo. The laptop is rated to deliver up to 10 hours and 30 minutes of battery life.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, 720p webcam and dedicated fingerprint reader.

The Pavilion Aero runs Windows 10 Home right out of the gate and will be upgradable to Windows 11 later this year.