HP launches next-gen ‘Victus’ gaming laptops in India: Price, specs and everything to know

Victus by HP 16 laptops would also come with pre-installed Omen Gaming Hub.

Victus by HP 16 in India: HP has announced the launch of its next-gen gaming laptop ‘Victus’ in India. Yes, it’s happening. HP’s answer to Dell’s G-Series and Lenovo’s IdeaPad laptops is now coming to India. The 16-inch laptop, which would be available in Mica Silver and Performance Blue colours, is said to be made of post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic. The laptop would be available with two different processor options – AMD as well as Intel. For the laptops, HP has refreshed its Omen gaming portfolio, it has said. Here’s everything we know so far about the new lineup.

Also read | HP launches mainstream ‘Victus’ gaming laptop range to take on Dell’s G-series, Lenovo’s IdeaPad models

Victus by HP 16: Features and specifications

The 16-inch laptop would be available in two processor options – AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processors or Intel 11th Gen 11300H and Intel CoreTM i7-11800H series processors. The AMD laptop would have graphics powered by up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB and AMD Radeon RX 5500M options, while the Intel variant would have graphics powered by up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB.

The memory in the laptops would be up to 16GB, and would be upgradable up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM in both the variants, while as far as storage is concerned, the laptops would have 512GB PCIe storage. The Mica Silver laptop is powered by AMD, while the Performance Blue colour is for Intel-powered laptops. The laptop has also been equipped with FHD IPS 144Hz Display.

Victus by HP 16 laptops would also come with pre-installed Omen Gaming Hub.

Victus by HP 16: Price and availability

While the Victus by HP E series laptops, which are powered by AMD processor would be available for purchase on Amazon India for a starting price of Rs 64,999, the Inter-powered Victus by HP D series laptops would be available on Reliance Digital stores in the coming weeks for a starting price of Rs 74,999.