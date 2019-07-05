HP launches Neverstop range of laser printers, starts at Rs 15,846

HP has launched its Neverstop range of laser printers in India. The company claims that it will help small and medium business which will be able to save time and cost. The new HP Neverstop Laser printers print at a speed of 20 ppm on A4 sheets. According to Leo Joseph, the senior director at HP, the innovation in the laser category will help HP in strengthening its portfolio. This printer is eco-friendly and is made with 25 per cent recycled plastic with weight whereas the toner-reload kit must be made up of 75 per cent recycled plastic by weight.

Summer Chandra the managing director of the company added that with big breakthroughs like these HP is helping the world by providing them with a high-quality print standard at an affordable rate.

The key features in this printer are as follows

According to HP, the Laser tank printers can print up to 5,000 pages in one go without any interruptions which are perfect for high volume printing.

It also claims to be robust in terms of performance with a duty cycle of 20,000 pages.

The new technology also allows users to reload toners levels with ease in 15 seconds.

The company has not compromised on quality as customers will get original HP quality printing which will be cost-effective.

These printers will allow easy mobile scanning, Wi-Fi Direct and will also support the HP Smart App.

The company has released the pricing for different models of the printers which are given below.

HP Neverstop Laser 1000 series is available now from Rs 15,846 (Non-Wireless) and Rs 17,236 (Wireless)

HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1200 series is available from Rs 22,057 (Non-Wireless) and Rs 23,460 (Wireless)

HP Neverstop Laser Toner Reload Kit is available at Rs 849 (Single Pack) and Rs 1,449 (Double pack)

The latest printers launched by the company will be available across all HP World stores large format retail outlets, multi-brand Outlets, HP online store and leading e-commerce platforms.