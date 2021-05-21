HP launches mainstream ‘Victus’ gaming laptop range to take on Dell’s G-series, Lenovo’s IdeaPad models

The new Victus model is said to be available sometime next month via HP.com and other retailers.

HP on Friday launched a new Victus range of gaming laptops that is designed to bring some of the high-end hardware and features of its existing premium Omen line at a more mass market pricing. Basically, Victus is HP’s answer to Dell’s G-series and Lenovo’s IdeaPad laptops. Additionally, HP has refreshed its Omen 16 and 17 laptops with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and new Nvidia GeForce GPUs.

HP Victus 16 price, specifications

The first laptop in the Victus range will be the Victus by HP 16 with a starting price of $799. It will be available in both Intel and AMD configurations. HP says the speaker housing and bottom base of the chassis of this laptop have been constructed with recycled ocean plastic. Other parts of the laptop like outer boxes and fibre cushions are also made from recycled or sustainably sourced materials.

The laptop comes with a 16-inch QHD display, 165Hz refresh rate, and occupies a footprint roughly the size of a 15-inch laptop for extra portability and EyeSafe low blue light technology. The laptop has up to 32GB RAM and includes Intel Core i7-11800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor options. The laptop also comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

For its Solid-state drive, HP Victus has both dual SSD supporting RAID and 1TB SSD options. One can also opt for Intel Optane memory. The Omen gaming hub is pre-installed on the laptop. For heat dissipation, it has wide rear vents, a four-heat pipe design and five-way airflow. Its other features are performance mode, system vitals, undervolting and network booster.

The new Victus model is said to be available sometime next month via HP.com and other retailers.

HP Omen 16, HP Omen 17 price, specifications

Omen 16 refresh will be priced at $1,049.99 while Omen 17 refresh at $1,369.99. Omen 17 can be configured with an Intel Core i9 -11900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU but Omen 16 will come with Intel Core i7-11800H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

Both Omen 16 and 17 have 3 milliseconds response rate, 165 Hz refresh rate and QHD IPS display with 100 percent sRGB coverage. Both have 32GB RAM, up to two 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs in RAID memory expansion card. The optional connectivity options are Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4 port for Intel Optane models. Both the laptops have TUV Rheinland certified eye protection, per-key RGB lightning, and Omen Gaming Hub Light Studio integration.

The refreshed HP Omen 16 and 17 will be available sometime in June online via HP’s official website and Best Buy.

HP Omen 25i gaming monitor price, specifications

HP has also launched a gaming monitor, Omen 25i with EyeSafe certification alongside. It features a full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS screen, 1ms response time, 165Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 400 nits brightness, DCI-P3 100 percent, and 8-bit colour. Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology both are available in this monitor.

The gaming monitor is priced at $349.99 and will be available at HP’s online site and other retailers.