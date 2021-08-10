HP launches creator-centric Envy 14 and 15 laptops in India: Specs, price, everything to know

Both laptops feature a minimalist design scheme and will be available in a single colourway, i.e., silver.

HP is launching the Envy 14 and Envy 15 laptops in India today at a starting price of Rs 1,04,999. These are creator-centric machines designed from ground up to offer a true to life display, fast performance and connectivity with dedicated cooling, and up to 16.5 hours of battery life. Alongside the Envy 14 and 15 laptops, HP is also launching an initiative called HP Creators’ Garage to help budding creators connect and collaborate with experts to further enhance their skill set and reach.

HP Envy 14, Envy 15 India prices, availability

The Envy 14 starts at Rs 1,04,999. The Envy 15 at Rs 1,54999. Both laptops will be available for purchase online as well as offline across HP World Stores, HP e-store, Reliance, Croma, Amazon, and Flipkart.

HP Envy 14, Envy 15 specs and features

As mentioned earlier, the Envy 14 and Envy 15 are made for creators therefore their biggest standout feature is the display. HP is touting “best-in-class” colour accuracy with a 100 percent factory calibration right out of the gate and Delta E less than two with support for 100 percent sRGB. Both machines come with an anti-reflection coating and peak brightness of 400 nits. A 16:10 aspect ratio meanwhile, helps fill more content on screen for productivity tasks.

The Envy 14 packs Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics. The Envy 15 has a more powerful GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU. Both machines are powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors. HP says it is pairing this hardware with “gaming class cooling” with dedicated thermals including an IR thermal sensor, up to two fans, and heat pipes. Both laptops are rated to deliver up to 16.5 hours of battery life on single charge. Fast charging is supported.

Last but not the least, the Envy 14 and 15 laptops can connect to up to 3 external displays through their Thunderbolt 4 with Type-C ports offering up to “4x the throughput with a 40Gbps signaling rate.”

Rounding off the package are dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, 720p webcam with a physical, digitally controlled shutter and dedicated fingerprint reader.

Both laptops feature a minimalist design scheme and will be available in a single colourway, i.e., silver.