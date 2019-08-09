HP launches Chromebook x360 hybrid laptop to attract students, business users

In a move to cater to students and business users, HP on Friday unveiled its new Chromebook laptop in India. The HP Chromebook x360 runs Chrome OS that is known to offer more than basic productivity that is essentially suited for light users. In India, the market for always-online laptops, such as Chromebook, is quite nascent, which is why PC manufacturers have shied away from rolling them out here. The main reason is the patchy Internet connection – but Chrome OS works offline as well, which is why Indian buyers have begun considering them.

HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook x360 comes in two variants – the eight-generation Intel Core i3 model will retail at Rs 44,990 and the eighth-generation Intel Core i5 model at Rs 52,990. It comes in Ceramic White and Cloud Blue colours. The laptop will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, HP Online Store, and across 250 HP World Stores in 28 Indian cities.

Buyers get 100GB of Google Drive storage free with the purchase, along with unlimited Google Photos storage. They can bundle JioFi for Rs 999 extra to get 2GB 4G data per day for 1 year and subscription to Jio apps. Besides, Chromebook x360 users get ‘exclusive’ Meritnation education package worth Rs 35,000 for free.

HP claims the Chromebook x360 can boot up in 10 seconds, which is one of the advantages of having a lightweight ecosystem such as Chrome OS. Unlike most Chromebook laptops, the Chromebook x360 comes with a 3D metal chassis with anodised aluminium finish. There is a diamond-cut trim on the touchpad while a 3D stamped metal backlit keyboard sits atop the lower panel. HP Chromebook x360 works in four modes – laptop, tablet, stand, and tent – making it portable as per needs.

The 14-inch FHD multitouch IPS WLED display with a maximum resolution of 1920×1080 pixels makes the HP Chromebook x360 a good option in the price segment. Powering the laptop is Intel’s eighth-generation chipset paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB of SSD storage space that can be expanded. There is a 60 Watt-hour battery equipped into the laptop, in addition to custom-tuned speakers by Bang & Olufsen. it has a bezel of 7.5mm on all sides, making it look trendy. There are a couple of connectivity ports on the laptop, including 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 headphone jack, and 1 SD card reader. The laptop is integrated with Wi-Fi (2×2) and Bluetooth v4.2.