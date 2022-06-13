HP LaserJet Tank MFP 1005: Print quality that is hard to beat

Old habits die hard, especially when it comes to reading. A lot of people (this reviewer included) still like to read the fine print on a piece of paper, hence making a strong pitch for this indispensable computer peripheral.

HP has brought out a new LaserJet Tank printer for those looking for high-quality printing at an affordable cost. The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 1005 features automatic duplex printing, a 40-sheet auto document feed support, and a 50,000-page long-life imaging drum to ensure consistent, good quality printing, even with daily use. Users can also seamlessly connect using the HP Smart app which enables employees to print remotely from their mobile device plus access advanced scanning features with Smart Advance. Advanced safety features, supported by HP Wolf Essential secure, are also incorporated throughout to ensure sensitive data stays protected.

Let me list out some of the things going in favour of this HP machine. One, you get high quality printing with ultra-low cost per page. Two, it is geared for high-volume printing—pre-filled with 5,000 pages of toner in the tank. Three, it helps to save on refills with ultra high yield HP Toner Reload Kit. Herein HP has cracked the code to fit 5 cartridges in a small pouch.

The device enables easy toner refill in 15 seconds with Original HP Toner. There is less downtime with 2,500 and 5,000-page HP Toner refill options. Plus, the Original HP Toner Reload Kit has an unique design, made with over 75% less plastic. There is the option to maximise uptime with print speeds up to 22ppm. Additionally, one can easily handle tasks and get a lot from one device—print, scan, copy.

The bottomline: A printer remains essential, whether for business or the home. The HP LaserJet Tank 1005 is perfect for modern workplaces and homes, with its promise of high quality printing at low-cost per page.

KEY FEATURES

*Perfect for: SMBs, home user

*Technology: Laser

*Functions: Print, scan and copy

* Print speed up to 22 ppm (black)

* Estimated street price: Rs 23,695