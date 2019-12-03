HP India launches Chromebook x360 convertible for ‘Gen Z’ users

In a bid to expand its Chromebook portfolio in India, HP on Tuesday launched the Chromebook x360 touchscreen convertible laptop. The Chromebook x360 runs Google’s Chrome OS and comes in two display sizes – 12-inch, priced at Rs 29,990 and 14-inch, available at Rs 34,990. The Chromebook x360 comes with support for a USI stylus pen, which will be available additionally for Rs 3,999.

The HP Chromebook x360 will be available to purchase via Flipkart, Amazon, and HP online store if you are shopping online. For offline purchases, the laptop will go on sale via Croma, Reliance Digital Stores, Vijay Sales, and HP World Stores across the country. The USI stylus will also be available at all retailers.

HP’s Chromebook line in India is gradually increasing as the company claims ‘Gen Z’ consumers are inclining towards light ecosystems that just get the job done. Since the laptops are powered by Chrome OS, the laptops are well efficient for running Android apps, in addition to a better synchronisation with the user’s Google account.

Unlike Microsoft’s Windows and Apple’s macOS, Chrome OS does not support many apps, including graphics-intensive ones. But, it is best suited for users who want a seamless synchronisation with their Android phones while throwing medium-level tasks at it. Chrome OS also brings Google Assistant support, in addition to the installation of apps via the Google Play store. Buyers get 100GB of Google One storage for one year without any charges.

For specifications, the Chromebook x360 has two display options – 12-inch and 14-inch – packing an HD+ touchscreen display with 3:2 aspect ratio. The laptops are powered by Intel Gemini Lake dual-core processors with 64GB of SSD storage and an option to expand it via an SD card of up to 256GB. Chromebook x360 has stereo speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen (B&O). HP claims the laptop can deliver a battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge. For connectivity, there are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C ports on the laptop.