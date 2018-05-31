HP eyes top slot in gaming market

Vickram Bedi, senior director, Personal Systems, HP India

With the gaming industry in India steadily gaining momentum, companies such as Dell, Lenovo, Asus, HP are betting big on the gaming community. The US-based tech major HP has introduced a new Omen X gaming desktop focused on the millennials. Currently, HP has about 25% market share in PC gaming devices and the company is expecting to increase this number significantly within the next few years. “We are very bullish on the Indian gaming market. The gaming industry, including PC gaming, is doing very well. We launched our Omen products last year. Within a year, we have taken a quarter of the market share and we are already one of the top brands in the gaming industry,” Vickram Bedi, senior director, personal systems, HP India told FE.

Unlike the printing segment where HP dominates the market, in the gaming devices, it is still at an early stage. According to IDC’s Q4 2017 report, PC maker Acer is the No.1 gaming brand in India across laptops, desktops and monitors. It has 25.4% market share in the gaming laptops and 41.9% market share in gaming monitors. The other prominent players are Dell, MSI, Asus and Lenovo.

“We have just completed a year. Gaming is a long term investment. It is beyond one year or two year range. You have to build the brand and engage with gamers at different stages,” said Bedi, adding that HP is selling more units and revenue is high and it will get to No. 1 position soon. The company’s newly launched Omen X portfolio includes gaming desktops, notebooks, and accessories.

On some of the newer trends playing out in the gaming industry, Bedi said that Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are having a significant impact on raising the experience level of gamers. “The most amazing trend is that it is no longer a male dominated industry; a large number of women are also participating in online and offline gaming in India,” he informed.

“HP has become one of the top gaming brands in the country. With the introduction of the Omen X portfolio for gaming enthusiasts, we create a unified gaming portfolio across gamer profiles,” said Sumeer Chandra, managing director,

HP India.