HP expands Make in India PC portfolio, renews commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat

This is the first time that HP is manufacturing such a wide variety of laptops, including HP ProBooks, HP EliteBooks, and HP G8 notebooks, in India.

PC maker HP today announced that it would manufacture locally multiple PC products, including laptops.

The US tech giant’s announcement is seen as a renewal of its commitment to the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. HP has already started manufacturing multiple laptop models, desktop towers, and mini desktops at its Flex facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Some of the products manufactured at this facility qualify under the government’s public procurement order and will be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for public departments and other customers.

HP India Market Managing Director Ketan Patel said: “HP has partnered closely with India since it began its operations in the country.”

“As India made significant progress and emphasis on digital transformation, we have worked with the Government of India and state governments in their mission to empower lives of millions of citizens and enhance the communities’ quality of life.”

Patel said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant step for HP India towards local manufacturing in line with the ‘Make in India’ programme. We hope to play a meaningful role in fulfilling the dream of ‘Atmanirbar Bharat’, by expanding the scale and reach of our manufacturing operations.”

HP has also expanded its portfolio of locally manufactured commercial desktops, adding several desktop mini towers, mini desktops, small form factor desktops, and a range of All-in-One PCs. These products are powered by both AMD and Intel processor options and cater to a wide customer base.

With the company already manufacturing display monitors in the country, HP said it was better positioned to address the growing demand needed for hybrid learning and working.

Patel said: “Today, PCs are more essential than ever, enabling ‘work, learn, earn and entertain’ opportunities. With the expansion of local manufacturing, HP India will be able to better serve the needs of our partners and customers.”