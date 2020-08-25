HP Envy, ZBook laptop range launched in India; check all features, prices

The company’s Envy lineup is starting from Rs 79,999

HP has launched a new set of laptops within its Envy and ZBook line-up in India. The company has rolled out Envy 15, Envy 13, Envy x360 13 as the latest entrants having 10th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs. Their positioning is expected to be within the mainstream laptop market. On the other hand, there are two ZBook models released by the company that are designed towards more power consuming creative workflows. They come equipped with Intel Xeon processors and Nvidia Quadro RTX GPUs.

The company’s Envy lineup is starting from Rs 79,999 (price for Envy 13 and Envy x360 13) and going till Rs 1,19,999 for Envy 15. HP’s ZBook Studio and ZBook Create will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,77,000. The ZBook range is expected to be available in the market from September 1.

Envy series- Features

According to the company, Envy 15 is geared with a 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home that is pre-installed. It boasts of a 15.6-inch 4K UHD (3,840×2,160 pixels) AMOLED display along with 400 nits peak brightness. Further, the laptop also comes with a 10th-gen Core i7-10750H CPU. Users will be given 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB SSD for storage in Envy 15. Apart from these, the laptop also features two Bang & Olufsen speakers with HP Audio Boost 2.0.

HP’s Envy 13 too has a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce MX350. The company claims that it can deliver up to 19.5 hours of battery life. For this laptop, the screen-to-body ratio is 88 per cent and is available with a full-HD display.

The third offering in Envy lineup is Envy x360 13 that is a convertible laptop having 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and Wi-Fi 5 for connectivity. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors with Radeon Graphics and boasts a battery life of 17.5 hours.

ZBook series- Features

Both laptops that have been introduced under the ZBook range have 15.6-inch screen displays and are powered by Intel Xeon processors. These laptops can also be equipped with Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 or GeForce RTX 2080 graphics cards. The company said that their battery will last up to 17.5 hours. The laptops have vapour cooling chamber and liquid crystal polymer, which according to the company will prevent the laptops from getting heated. Further, the laptops also feature 150Hz roll-off bass and speakers custom-tuned by Bang & Olufsen.