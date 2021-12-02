HP Envy 14: It’s smart, stylish and extremely fast

Some of the security features that HP Envy 14 offers include a physical, digitally controlled camera shutters that allow users to turn their cameras off or know at a glance if their cameras are on, preventing hacking concerns.

Many indianS ARE buying laptops these days to meet their work-from-home and learn-from-home requirements. India’s laptop market is expected to close at 10 million units by the end of 2021, says IDC. Another study points out that almost 80% of Indian households have only one laptop and this has increased the demand for individual units. While there are numerous brands vying for consumer attention, HP has always been a much preferred name when it comes to laptops. Probe further and you will find out some of the key reasons. “Great specs and features,” says one prospective user, “HP is known for innovation and is a market leader in the laptop segment,” says another, while yet another long-term HP user remarks: “The brand lays a great amount of emphasis on quality and innovation, even the service support is pretty good.”

When we received the brand new HP Envy 14 laptop for trial purpose, frankly speaking, we were impressed with the smooth, versatile PC experience it offered. If you are new to the HP Envy lineup, let me point out these notebooks are literally sleek personal studios, well-suited for a diverse range of creative consumers like photographers, designers, videographers, music composers or illustrators. HP Envy 14 is powered with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics combine to bring faster rendering, seamless playback, and smooth multitasking.

It is equipped with optimum power with 16.5 hours of battery life, and protects battery health with adaptive battery optimiser. Our trial unit (model number: 14-eb0021TX) came in a beautiful design you will be proud to carry with you. No matter where work takes you—at your home desk or working from the cafe—this laptop can be your ideal companion. Let us check out some of its key features.

The entire setup with the home network was seamless and fast. In fact, this HP laptop comes to life rather quickly. It has an immersive 14-inch display that delivers good and precise colours offering users a bigger canvas to work on. It provides an immersive visual experience with a 16:10 display that offers 11% greater viewing area than a traditional 16:9 laptop. The best part: The HP Envy 14 offers users with easy access to customise display settings depending on the creative scenario.

The HP Envy 14 has an IR thermal sensor, thin-blade fans and heat pipes to keep the PC cool throughout the day. It is equipped with optimum power for upt o 16.5 hours of battery life, and protects battery health with adaptive battery optimiser. The HP Dynamic Power in the Envy 14 allocates power between the CPU and GPU for the optimal creator workflow. The machine is built with HP dual speakers and audio by Bang & Olufsen, providing users with the power to produce high-quality content. When it comes to connectivity, you can power up and connect to up to three external displays, and transfer huge files in a snap with Thunderbolt 4 with USBC offering up to 4x the throughput with a 40Gbps signaling rate.

Some of the security features that HP Envy 14 offers include a physical, digitally controlled camera shutters that allow users to turn their cameras off or know at a glance if their cameras are on, preventing hacking concerns. There are also dedicated buttons to switch microphones on/off easily, so users do not have to worry about people listening in to their conversations. Plus, there is secure and easy log in with a fingerprint reader for additional protection to keep content confidential.

In actual usage, HP Envy 14 came across as an elegant, light and powerful laptop. It is sleek and compact and a good blend of speed, efficiency and power. I undertook my usual office-related tasks, played a couple of couple of graphics-intensive games, watched a lot of movies and the laptop does not disappoint one bit when it comes to its overall running. Like I said earlier, it ensures a smooth and versatile PC experience, battery life is top-notch too. In sum total, it is great for office work, streaming, content creation and home-based learning. Highly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 35.56 cm (14 inch) diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS micro-edge, anti-glare

Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7

Operating system: Windows 10 Home Single Language 64

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q design (4GB GDDR6 dedicated)

Memory: 16GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM

Battery: Upto 16 hours and 30 minutes

Estimated street price: Starts at Rs 1,04,999