HP Elite Drangonfly: A great work and play machine

There are many things going for the Elite Dragonfly—gorgeous, lightweight design, extremely long battery life, comfortable keyboard, solid performance and a host of security features.

Technology and gadgets are now indispensable in our daily lives. Carrying a miniature computer (smartphone) in your pocket is now the norm. The prediction that smartphones will replace laptops has been with us for several years but the fact is, mobile phones probably can’t take the place of computers for everything, all the time. There’s a whole lot of innovation happening in the laptop segment, as evidenced by the creative work undertaken at the labs of HP. The American tech major has reinvented (yet again) mobility and flexibility for the modern workforce with its new offering—the Elite Dragonfly, a lightweight and extremely powerful machine which is designed to suit all your computing needs, whether it is immersive gaming, creative tasks or day-to-day work.

There are many things going for the Elite Dragonfly—gorgeous, lightweight design, extremely long battery life, comfortable keyboard, solid performance and a host of security features. I have been using this elegant, light and powerful machine for the past few weeks and this HP creation is indeed a new-age laptop for the modern professional. At home, in office or even on the road, the Elite Dragonfly with its attractive display, powerful specs, great battery life and sufficient security features allows you to work in style, keeping you productive anywhere. Let us take a look at some of its key features and performance.

The Elite Dragonfly is a sub one-kilogram ultralight PC, prices for which start at Rs 1,49,990. Like I said earlier, it is a lightweight and powerful offering, precision-crafted from CNC-machined magnesium for durability in a commanding, iridescent Dragonfly Blue. Put simply, this laptop just radiates quality and good craftsmanship.

Powered by a 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processor and 16GB RAM, the Elite Dragonfly has a long battery life (upto 24.5-hour battery life. Designed to make a bold and personal statement, its optional gigabit-class 4G LTE allows workers to connect and collaborate from almost anywhere. HP Elite Dragonfly claims to be the world’s first business convertible with a 4×4 LTE antenna and pre-installed personal wellbeing software, HP WorkWell.

Switched on, you can conveniently say goodbye to clicking sounds with a redesigned quiet and backlit keyboard and glass touchpad for a premium feel and a smooth working experience. The Elite Dragonfly’s island-style keyboard has just the right amount of snap that deliver a nice clicking when depressed. And the large, but well-spaced keycaps make it hard to miss a key.

The Elite Dragonfly features the world’s highest screen-to-body ratio in a 13-inch business convertible at almost 86% and instantly transforms from tablet to PC. Its Wi-Fi 6 offers upto three times faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5 for higher performance in high-density environments. While HP Sure Sense defends against malware attacks on mobile workers using the power of Artificial Intelligence, HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging gets users back up and running fast—anytime, anywhere.

Ports-wise, there’s a full HDMI 1.4 port along the laptop’s right side plus a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headset jack. On the left sits a USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 port, a nanoSIM slot and the power button. When it comes to audio, the Dragonfly is definitely loud with crisp and clear audio. The top-mounted speakers and smart amplifiers are decent for streaming music or watching a movie.

In real-time usage, the stylish HP laptop came across as a splendid machine, a good combination of speed, efficiency and power. It is sleek and compact and a powerful machine when it comes to work. Multitasking is a breeze here, pages load pretty fast, surfing the internet, watching a movie or listening to songs, even playing a high-decibel game…you can work on almost anything and this machine won’t slow down one bit. It is designed to go wherever your busy lifestyle takes you—whether it’s a hectic round of meetings, a crammed international schedule, or a well-deserved vacation.

In summary, the Elite Dragonfly will impress you with its all-round performance. Incredibly light weight with insane battery life, it is a classy work companion that is perfect for capturing ideas, collaborating, and working on-the-go. Highly recommended.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,49,990