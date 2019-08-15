HP Chromebook X360: Fast, smart and secure

The HP Chromebook is optimised for PC users who depend on Google for computational work including content creation and consumption, multiple app usage and more.

Meet the new HP Chromebook x360, a fast and intuitive convertible PC that will enable consumers to make the most of the Google ecosystem. Available at a starting price of Rs 44,990, the HP Chromebook combines all the great benefits of Chrome OS and Android apps to provide a simple, stable, speedy, secure and shareable computing experience. With its four modes (laptop, tablet, stand and tent), it is best suited for productivity and entertainment needs of Gen Z consumers.

The HP Chromebook is optimised for PC users who depend on Google for computational work including content creation and consumption, multiple app usage and more. After logging into a Google account on the device for the first time, data and content are readily available, as it automatically syncs the apps, documents and files configured for that Google account across all devices. Since most computing activity is logged on Google’s servers, CPU speeds are never bogged down by full storage capacities; which means these laptops can handle as many tabs as the users need without worry of crashing the system.

Appearance-wise, the Chromebook x360 has a gorgeous, premium design with 3D stamped metal keyboard deck and a diamond-cut trim on the touchpad. The slim 3D metal chassis of the device comes with an anodised aluminum finish in an elegant white matte. Its ceramic-like feel gives it a stylish look in addition to durability and scratch resistance.

Additionally, the anodised aluminum keyboard deck in cloud blue with colour matched keycaps offers subtle premium touches that makes the device a head-turner.

The Chromebook x360 is 16.05 mm thick and features a 14-inch diagonal FHD touch display with an ultra-thin narrow bezel (7.5 mm).

Custom-tuned Bang & Olufsen dual speakers provide a rich, authentic listening experience. It is powered by Intel Core 8th Gen processor for enhanced performance. The device comes with up to 64GB of SSD storage for fast processing and boot time, and up to 8GB of DDR4 to multitask with ease. It also has 60 watt-hr-long battery life to handle working, playing, creating or binge watching.

Estimated street price: Rs 44,990+