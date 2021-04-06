HP Chromebook 11a budget laptop for students launched in India at a starting price of Rs 21,999

Chromebook 11a starts at Rs 21,999.

HP on Tuesday launched the Chromebook 11a in India. This is a budget laptop that runs Google’s Chrome OS – not Windows – software right off the gate and starts at a price of Rs 21,999. HP says the new laptop is designed for students especially early learners, from classes 2 to 7 with hardware suited to enhance their on-the-go digital learning experience.

“The education landscape has changed with the pandemic, and hybrid learning is now the future. It is important that digital learning is made accessible to every student, and high-performance notebooks are crucial to offer a holistic learning experience,” HP India MD Ketan Patel said.

HP Chromebook 11a India price and availability

The Chromebook 11a starts at Rs 21,999 and is available starting today from online retail website Flipkart.

HP Chromebook 11a specs and features

As mentioned before, the Chromebook 11a is based on Chrome OS. While a significant portion of tasks you’d want to achieve on a Chromebook can be performed inside the cloud-based Chrome web browser, it is also possible to download and install Android apps on it from the Play Store. Hands-free Google Assistant support is also available. The Chromebook 11a comes with up to 64GB of eMMC storage which is expandable by up to 256GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot.

Under the hood, it has an 8-core MediaTek MT8183 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The 2-cell 37Wh battery inside the Chromebook 11a is claimed to last for up to 16 hours on a single charge – the laptop supports USB Type-C charging. Connectivity ports include 1 USB 2.0 Type-C (doubles as USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.1), 1 USB 2.0 Type-A and headphone/microphone combo.

The Chromebook 11a has an 11.6-inch “anti-glare” IPS display with a 1366×768 pixel resolution. This is also touchscreen. The body of the laptop is made of plastic with a matte finish. It has a full-size keyboard (not backlit) and “HP Imagepad” with multi-touch gesture support. Rounding off the package are HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones and stereo speakers.

