HP begins manufacturing of PC products from Chennai facility

Global technology major HP on Wednesday announced local manufacturing of multiple PC products including laptops in India. HP has started manufacturing various models of laptops, desktop towers and mini desktops at the contract manufacturer Flex’s facility at Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Some of these products qualify under the public procurement order of the government and will be available on the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal to meet the demands of the government departments and other customers.

Ketan Patel, MD, HP India market, said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant step for HP India towards local manufacturing in line with the Make in India programme. We hope to play a meaningful role in fulfilling the dream of Aatmanirbar Bharat, by expanding the scale and reach of our manufacturing operations.”

This is the first time HP is manufacturing such a wide range of laptops in India, with products such as HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks. HP has also expanded its locally manufactured commercial desktops by adding various models of desktop mini-towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops and a range of all-in-one PCs. These products have both Intel and AMD processor options and cater to a wide range of customer segments.

“HP has partnered closely with India since it began its operations in the country. As India made significant progress and emphasis on digital transformation, we have worked with the government of India and state governments in their mission to empower the lives of millions of citizens and enhance the communities’ quality of life,” Patel said.

HP now also manufactures display monitors in India and is better positioned to address the growing demand for display monitors needed for hybrid working and learning.

“Today, PCs are more essential than ever, enabling ‘work, learn, earn and entertain’ opportunities. With the expansion of local manufacturing, HP India will be able to better serve the needs of our partners and customers,” added Patel.

HP partnered with Flex to manufacture commercial desktops from August 2020. Since then, HP has significantly expanded its manufacturing operations. The proximity of the Flex facility to the Chennai port improves operational efficiency and ease of sourcing of raw materials for manufacturing laptops and other PC products, HP said in a statement.