How you can make money off your idle gaming PC

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 12:07 PM

Taiwan-based electronics major ASUS on Friday said it entered into a partnership with Quantumcloud, a start-up with a software solution that allows gamers to use their idle graphics cards to mine cryptocurrency and receive a digital cash payout through PayPal or WeChat.

Quantum Cloud uses some of the user’s graphics processing unit’s (GPU) power to run powerful Cloud-based applications. These applications generate profit for the platform, and the users earn a cut based on the amount of GPU power provided.

As a leading player in the world-wide graphics card market, ASUS said it was uniquely poised as a distribution partner for the Quantumcloud app, which delivers cash to customers depending on how efficiently their system mines cryptocurrencies.

Instead, customers can use their existing PayPal or WeChat account to log in and collect their earnings.

