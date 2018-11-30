How you can make money off your idle gaming PC

ASUS brings many high-end graphics cards to the market every year and has a large user base that can potentially earn a "passive" income by installing Quantumcloud's software.
Taiwan-based electronics major ASUS on Friday said it entered into a partnership with Quantumcloud, a start-up with a software solution that allows gamers to use their idle graphics cards to mine cryptocurrency and receive a digital cash payout through PayPal or WeChat.
Quantum Cloud uses some of the user’s graphics processing unit’s (GPU) power to run powerful Cloud-based applications. These applications generate profit for the platform, and the users earn a cut based on the amount of GPU power provided.
As a leading player in the world-wide graphics card market, ASUS said it was uniquely poised as a distribution partner for the Quantumcloud app, which delivers cash to customers depending on how efficiently their system mines cryptocurrencies.
ASUS brings many high-end graphics cards to the market every year and has a large user base that can potentially earn a “passive” income by installing Quantumcloud’s software.
Quantumcloud said it does not require customers to create a unique login, and keeps customer data safe.
Instead, customers can use their existing PayPal or WeChat account to log in and collect their earnings.
