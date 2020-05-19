How to video chat with up to 50 people using Facebook Messenger Rooms

All those who want to be a part of group video chat they will need to download the Messenger app.

Social media platform Facebook has introduced its new video calling tool, aka Messenger Rooms, which is — obviously — available for all Facebook users. Through Messenger Rooms, up to 50 people can video call at any given time without any time limits, and the tool is available for those who do not have a Facebook account as well. The question is how does it work then? All those who want to be a part of group video chat they will need to download the Messenger app. Below are the steps by which a group chat room can be created.

Steps to create a chat room for 50 people using Messenger Rooms

If a user does not have a Messenger app, the first step would be to download the application from Google Play Store.

Once it is downloaded, the user needs to open the app and then a Chat section will appear along with a People section.

After selecting the People section, tap on Active in order to check who all are active at that moment.

An option to ‘Create a room’ will then appear. After selecting this the room will be created.

Any user can invite people who are on the Messenger app by simply sharing the link of the chat room.

Others can join the chat room by accepting the invitation.

In case, if any user wants to exit the chat room, there is an option to exit by pressing the cross present on the left-hand side.

It can be noted that all users who have the link will be able to see each other’s names and profile via chat. Apart from this, the chat room can be shared in NewsFeed, Groups or Events as well. Also, while exiting, two options are given- one to exit the room and another to end the chat. Therefore, if a user has exited, he can still join again. For now, the feature is limited to Facebook but is likely to be integrated with Instagram Direct, and WhatsApp, Facebook had earlier said.