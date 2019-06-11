How to use WhatsApp without keeping the app on your phone: The smartphones are becoming more and more capacious in terms of storage. Even the low-budget smartphones have at least 8GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for most social media apps including WhatsApp. But WhatsApp begins hogging space on your phone because of all the photos, videos, and GIF files accumulating. Sometimes, the phone begins showing red alerts when you are installing new apps. You can free up space by uninstalling apps and WhatsApp could be one of them.

But when you are uninstalling WhatsApp, you might think you are going to lose access to chats. There is a workaround for retaining the chats even after deleting WhatsApp. You can delete WhatsApp freely without even compromising on the fact that you can chat like before. Here’s how you can do that:

Before you have deleted WhatsApp on your phone, look for Chrome browser on a different phone. If you do not have it preloaded on your phone, you can head to the Google Play store to download it. Now, open Chrome browser on your phone and navigate to web.whatsapp.com. The browser will open the mobile version of the website, which is why you will need to turn on the desktop mode by visiting the three-dot menu on top right corner.

You will now see the desktop version of the website. You will see a QR code that you need to scan to continue with the process. On your primary phone, open WhatsApp and tap on three dots at the top right corner. Now tap on WhatsApp Web, followed by a tap on the ‘+’ button. This will open the camera inside the app to scan the QR code. Point your phone’s camera on the QR code being shown on other phone. All your chats will be open after the QR code is accepted in the browser. To receive notifications, you will need to allow notifications for the website. That’s it, you are good to go without having to keep WhatsApp on the same phone.