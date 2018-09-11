How to use WhatsApp on Jio Phone

WhatsApp is now available on Jio Phone

WhatsApp is now available on Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2. As announced earlier this year at the company’s 41st AGM, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has finally added support for WhatsApp. Although WhatsApp was supposed to arrive on Jio Phone alongside YouTube last month, there was a slight delay to the release. It is now available to download and here’s how to get started with it.

On your Jio Phone or Jio Phone 2, go to Menu and open JioStore, which is the app marketplace especially designed for KaiOS, which is the operating system on both the phones. Now, make a search for WhatsApp, go its listing, and download it. After the installation, exit JioStore and navigate to the WhatsApp Messenger icon in the menu items list. Opening WhatsApp will greet you with the welcome screen where you are required to either register or sign in.

Now, after you are done with entering the credentials, a chat screen will appear on your Jio Phone similar to the one you will see on Android phones. You can start a chat with your contacts the same way you would do on an Android phone. Once you are in a chat, you can type messages and send to the contact, send images from the gallery, as well as after capturing from the camera right from the app. You can even record and send voice messages.

The top status bar in a chat will show the name of the contact as well as the active status and last seen. Clicking the right button will open the Options available for the contact where you can find the actions that can be performed for that particular contact. Choose View contact and you will be taken to the screen where you can Mute notifications from that contact, Block him/her, and Report if you think that’s a spamming account.

What you cannot do on WhatsApp for Jio Phone is making voice or video calls, something that is hugely popular among Indians who spend a large fraction of their Internet usage time on WhatsApp. The version available for Jio Phone has been trimmed down to offer the basic functionalities that don’t require many resources. The WhatsApp Payment feature, which is yet to officially roll out in India, will not be available to the users.