How to use ‘profile transfer’ feature on Netflix before its password-sharing crackdown comes into effect | Tech Tips

Earlier this week, Netflix introduced a new feature on its platform dubbed as Profile Transfer. This feature will allow users to transfer various details regarding their Netflix profile, these include: personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and other settings.

All saved games and other game-related information will also be shifted to the new account.

In terms of availability, the company has already started rolling out this feature to all its users globally. If users still haven’t received the feature, the company has mentioned that it will notify its users about the same.

Keep in mind that Netflix’s payment options will not be transferred to the new account. Even children’s profiles and PIN-protected profiles will not be transferred.

For all those wondering how to use this feature, here’s how you can:

Step 1: Open your Netflix account in your web browser and sign in to reach your profile.

Step 2: Visit the Account page in your Netflix account. Over there you will find an option in the profile selection drop-down on the homepage of your account.

Step 3: Then, head over to the Profiles and Parental Controls section.

Step 4: Select the profile which you want to share the new account with.

Step 5: Select the Transfer link in the Transfer Profile section.

Step 6: Enter your email id along with the password which you would like to use for the new account.

Step 7: Lastly, follow the prompts which are given on the screen in order to finish setting up the account.

