How to use Google Maps to locate COVID-19 vaccination centre near you

As the number of Coronavirus cases rise in India and people look up to vaccination, Google Maps has started indicating vaccination centres available on a route. Since the country is registering a record number of daily cases every successive day, the demand for vaccination among the population is increasing.

Karen DeSalvo who is the Chief Health Officer at Google Health was quoted as saying that the application will make it easier for the people to find nearest vaccination centres in their vicinity and will also guide them to the centre. DeSalvo further said that the app will help users plan their vaccination in a better manner by providing them information related to the availability of vaccines near their vicinity, distance they need to travel to the vaccination centre among others.

How will Google Maps work?

If the users of Google Maps search for vaccination centres on the app, all the nearby vaccination centres will appear on their screen. Apart from providing information about the whereabouts of the vaccination centre, the app will also provide other information like whether the centre is open or not.

DeSalvo further in his blogpost said that no one is 100 percent safe from the pandemic until all the people of the world have been vaccinated against the virus. Acknowledging that making vaccines available for all the people living in different countries around in the quickest possible time was a daunting task, DeSalvo said that Google and its other applications will keep doing their part in achieving the task.

Currently, two Coronavirus vaccines have been given emergency approval by the drug regulator in the country including Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s vaccine which is being produced by Serum Institute of India in the country and the indigenous Covaxin vaccine developed by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech under the supervision of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)